Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP search for witnesses after shots fired

Evidence of gunfire was found at a residence on Ricardo Road on Oct. 13

Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP are searching for witnesses after several gun shots were heard on the evening of Oct. 13.

Police were called to a residence in the 1000-block of Ricardo Road around 10:50 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival officers found evidence of gunfire and a nearby vehicle had been doused in a flammable substance.

RCMP believe the incident was targeting the residence. Fortunately no one was injured.

Anyone who witnessed any unusual or suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the event or has security cameras that may have captured the activity to contact the department at 250-314-1800 and reference file 2023-37110.

