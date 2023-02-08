TNRD asking all residents to complete survey about services

The Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Program provides education and outreach about invasive plant species in the region and how to deal with them. (Photo credit: TNRD)

TNRD survey

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is encouraging residents to take its survey during the month of February to provide feedback on services and taxation.

Through this survey, the TNRD is aiming to receive input from residents on their priorities, what services matter most to them that are within the TNRD’s jurisdiction, and on services that they wish to see introduced, expanded, reduced, or eliminated. This feedback will be used to help inform strategic planning sessions to take place in the spring of 2023. The Strategic Plan will establish a strategic approach to addressing priorities and challenges in the TNRD, and will serve as a tool for determining the allocation of financial and human resources.

The TNRD provides services — which can be local, sub-regional, or region-wide — to 10 Electoral Areas and 11 member municipalities. Levels of service provided by the TNRD vary in each Electoral Area and municipality, therefore levels of taxation vary depending on where you live.

The survey will be open until Feb. 28, and is available online at http://bit.ly/3DKfMsz. You can also request a paper copy by contacting the TNRD Communications Department at (250) 377-8673 or communications@tnrd.ca.

Kindergarten registration

School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) is now accepting registrations for kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. Children eligible for kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Dec. 31, 2023.

Copies of the child’s birth certificate, BC Services card (CARE card), and immunization records must be attached to the registration form for each child at the time of registration. The forms can be found on each school’s website under “About Our School”; you can also call the school to obtain a copy.

Drum circle

Coming to UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft is a new event: a Community Drum Circle, which will take place on the third Saturday of each month. The first one is coming up on Feb. 18, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and is open to everyone; no experience required.

Bring your djembes, hand drums, and percussion instruments and feel free to join in. Drum circles are a great way to help you reduce stress and get energized, and also give an opportunity to meet others in the community during a healthy, happy, and unique way to spend your Saturday afternoon.

For more information, contact UniTea at (250) 457-1145.

Cross country ski funday

The Clinton Snow Jockey Club is holding a Cross Country Ski Funday at the Big Bar Ski Trails on Saturday, Feb. 18. Meet at the main trail head starting at 10 a.m. for a fun day of skiing, snowshoeing, and walking. The event is dog friendly, and there will be free hot dogs, smokies, and coffee, as well as prize giveaways.

Clinton ice fishing derby

The Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsmen Association (CADOSA) is holding an Ice Fishing Derby at Beaver Dam Lake on Sunday, Feb. 19. The event starts at daylight and runs until noon, and a free concession will be available. There is a $10 per person entry fee, and cash prizes will be awarded.

For more information call Rolly at (250) 459-2487 or Karen at (250) 457-0364.

Interior Savings bursaries

The Interior Savings Million Dollar Bursary program is back in 2023, with 1,000 education bursaries worth $1,000 each available to eligible graduating students to put towards their post-secondary education.

Applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 24, be in full-time post-secondary education starting in 2023, and be a member of Interior Savings. Not a member? It’s free and easy to join. For more information, visit your local branch or go to www.milliondollarbursary.com. Bursary applications must be received by Feb. 28.

HUB programming

The Ashcroft HUB is working on programming, and wants to know what workshops or activities people would like to see there, in addition to what is already offered. They are also interested in hearing from people who have something that they would like to teach.

If you have suggestions, or would like to know more, contact the HUB by dropping by the office, visiting their Facebook page, calling (250) 453-9177, or emailing ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Senior fun and games

The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre, located upstairs at 601 Bancroft Street in Ashcroft (village office building), is open to anyone aged 55 and older. Membership is only $15 per year, and the centre hosts a variety of weekly activities, including Bridge, Rummoli and card games, and cribbage. There is also Bingo (open to anyone aged 19 and older) every Saturday from 10 to 4 p.m. A Mother’s Day event is now being planned.

Meetings are held once a month, and include a potluck lunch. The next one is on Thursday, Feb. 16, and anyone interested in learning more is invited to drop by. You can also drop by any weekday (except Wednesday) between noon and 4 p.m., or call (250) 453-2721, for more information.

Family Camp dates set

This year’s Family Camp at Kids Rock Camp at Big Bar Lake will be taking place from July 14-18. Mark your calendars now, and check www.kidsrockcamp.com for more information (including registration details), which will be coming soon.

Drone services for hire

Gold Country Communities Society has drone services for hire, with hourly and daily rates available. For more information call (250) 457-6606 or email info@exploregoldcountry.com.

Firm working on Hwy. 8 receives award

Consulting engineers have been honoured for their work to improve transportation in B.C., and one was recognized for their work in reopening Hwy. 8 from Spences Bridge to Merritt.

Stantec Consulting Ltd. was a winner in the “Design and Contract Preparation: Structures” category for its Highway 8 flood response. November 2021’s floods washed away more than seven kilometres of the highway, cutting off road access to First Nations communities, other residents, and businesses.

Working with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and other contractors and consultants, Stantec repaired existing bridges, built two temporary bridges, and provided other support. Starting work immediately after the flood, the team reconnected the high-priority route.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftLocal News