TNRD asks community water system users to reduce consumption

The low lift pumphouse in Savona, part of that community’s TNRD-run community water system. Users of all 11 of the TNRD’s water systems are being asked to voluntarily reduce water consumption to deal with ongoing drought conditions. (Photo credit: TNRD)

Many municipalities and areas within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) are now in Drought Level 4 or Drought Level 5 conditions. As the province works to balance the needs within the Thompson watershed, the TNRD is encouraging users of its 11 community water systems to conserve water.

The Provincial Watershed Stewardship has issued requests to some surface water users within the Thompson watershed to reduce their water consumption by 30 to 50 per cent. While no emergency conservation measures are currently in place for the TNRD’s water systems, customers are being asked to reduce their water consumption where possible during the current drought conditions.

The Southern Interior region has been experiencing above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation this summer, and the North and South Thompson rivers have been at record lows since early June. The TNRD’s Communications and Marketing Manager, Colton Davies, says they can increase these requests if and when the time comes.

“Fortunately, we’re not at that point right now,” he notes. “They are such small systems that, based on the overall demand and usage, we’re not at a point where those systems are at risk, despite the drought conditions.”

Davies adds that the recent notice about the water systems issued by the TNRD was to make users of the community water systems aware of the extreme drought conditions, and encourage people to cut their usage voluntarily. He added that it’s more of a suggestion to remain vigilant and refrain from using water for unnecessary reasons.

The TNRD’s 11 community water systems are in electoral areas throughout the region, and include systems in Spences Bridge, Walhachin, Savona, and Loon Lake. They range in size from approximately 16 connections to approximately 290 connections, and were acquired by the TNRD upon request from the various communities after they were constructed.

The majority of rural properties in the TNRD electoral areas are on private wells or other private water systems which are not operated by the regional district. Although the TNRD does not have authority over these systems, their users are also encouraged to implement water conservation measures due to the drought conditions throughout the region.

Drought Level 4 conditions mean that there are likely to be adverse impacts to social, economic, and ecosystem values, and that water conservation restrictions have to be considered. Much of the province is currently experiencing earlier than expected drought conditions, and further action might be required, although that has yet to be determined.

Some municipalities within the TNRD have already increased their water restrictions, limiting the days and times when residents can water their lawns.

“I know that Sun Peaks and Ashcroft have [increased to] Level 2 water restrictions. The TNRD would be able to [implement] those restrictions, to have people reduce water within our 11 community water systems, but at the moment we’re not looking at that,” says Davies.

The TNRD imposes water restrictions from May 1 to Sept. 15 each year, which restricts watering between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., when the sun is at its peak. Users can water on odd or even days depending on their street address.

Davies says he understands some people’s frustration when dealing with brown grass, but says that keeping grass short is a good way of keeping your lawn firesmart in the event of a fire.

“Fire is the risk, and it’s very reasonable that people have that on the top of their minds, especially in the TNRD’s rural areas. There are many ways you can firesmart your property, such as keeping flammables away from your house or any structure. There are other ways to bring down the risk of fire and make your home more resilient in the event of a wildfire.”

For simple ways to reduce water usage at your home, go to https://bit.ly/3QBjMCQ.

Thompson Nicola Regional District