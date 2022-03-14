TNRD debris removal program to help those affected by 2021 wildfires

Property owners may be eligible for reimbursement or clean-up assistance

Property owners who lost structures as a result of the 2021 wildfires, may be eligible for assistance in cleaning debris, or reimbursement of work already done, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District said in a statement released Monday (March 14).

Those who wish to apply are asked to contact the TNRD by March 25, 2022, at (250) 377-6312 or email tnrdrecovery@tnrd.ca to register. Residents are asked to include their contact information and address of the impacted property.

After registering, property owners that lost home or substantial outbuildings are required to sign a right of entry waiver to allow the TNRD and its contractors permission to enter and coordinate clean-up of the property.

Proof of payment is required to receive reimbursement of debris that has already been cleared.

The TNRD Wildfire Disaster Debris Removal Program was launched in January, and through it, the regional district is able to reimburse residents who incurred costs in removing debris from their private properties. The program is supported with funding from both the Canadian Red Cross and Government of British Columbia.

The statement noted the program focuses on rural electoral areas of the TNRD, such as Monte Lake, Tranquille and Botanie Valley. Debris in Lytton is being coordinated separately by the Village of Lytton.

For more information, visit the TNRD webpage 2021 Wildfire Debris Removal Program.



