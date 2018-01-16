TNRD Library System news: Lots going on at local libraries

SYSTEM-WIDE

Read for 15

The TNRD Library System is once again taking part in the “Read for 15” challenge on January 26 and 27 as part of Family Literacy Day, with all participants entered into a draw for a Chapters gift card.

Libraries across Canada will be encouraging everyone to read for 15 minutes to promote the importance of literacy in the community, and to win the coveted title of most “readerly” community in Canada. Last year, with almost 3,400 people reporting in, the TNRD Library System placed fifth in the country for most participants.

It’s easy to take part. After you finish reading your chosen material for 15 minutes, let the TNRD Library System know. You can use #Readfor15TNRD on Facebook and Twitter, or email the Library System at questions@tnrd.ca. You can also stop by your local TNRD library.

The Library System aims to create enthusiasm for reading in people of all ages and encourage friendly competitions between communities, businesses, or public services to help spread the word about the challenge and the importance of reading.

Literacy skills are put into practice daily: reading grocery lists, Facebook newsfeeds, newspapers, traffic signs, maps, and restaurant menus. Flexing reading muscles has been proven to reduce stress and improve memory, focus, and concentration. And it’s fun, too!

Freedom to Read Week

The TNRD Library System has partnered with Thompson Rivers University to help residents in the Regional District celebrate Freedom to Read Week from February 25 to March 3. The event includes an online survey and panel discussions.

Freedom to Read Week is a Canada-wide event that celebrates and supports authors and readers. Canadians are encouraged to think about intellectual freedom, which includes the right to read, view, hear, express, and discuss any idea on any subject.

Readers are invited to share their thoughts on intellectual freedom, book banning, and censorship by completing a survey that can be found online at tnrdlib.ca. Participants who choose to provide their contact information enter a draw to win a prize. The survey closes on January 31, 2018.

ASHCROFT LIBRARY

Yarn and Yap

This popular drop-in program takes place every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. Crafters can bring whatever project they are working on and enjoy conversation and laughs with others as they work. Refreshments are provided.

Family story time

This drop-in event from 4 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 25 and Thursday, February 22 will feature stories, songs, fingerplays, and rhymes for the whole family to enjoy together.

Story time and crafts

Designed for families with pre-schoolers, this program is for any children aged three to seven, and features a sweet and simple story time with a theme-related craft, songs, and rhymes. On Tuesday, January 30 there will be a winter-themed event, and on Tuesday, February 13 the theme will be Valentine’s Day. The program runs from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

One pre-registration per family is required. Please note your phone number, child’s first name and age, and any allergies. Call the Ashcroft Library at (250) 453-9042, or email dporter@tnrd.ca to register.

Financial Literacy series

Interior Savings branch staff will be leading a workshop on RRSPs and Tax Free Savings Accounts at the library on Thursday, January 25 from 1:.30 to 3:30 p.m. The free workshop will examine the benefits of using RRSPs and TFSAs; help people decide whether to invest in an RRSP, a TFSA, or both; talk about the different kinds of RRSP and TFSA products (with no sales pitch); and more. There will also be opportunities for participants to ask questions.

Anyone interested in attending should sign up by emailing dporter@tnrd.ca, calling (250) 453-9042, or dropping by the library.

Community Volunteer Income Tax program

The Community Volunteer Income Tax program is a collaboration between community members and the Canada Revenue Agency. Community organizations host free tax preparation clinics and arrange for volunteers to complete income tax and benefit returns for eligible individuals who have a modest income and a simple tax situation.

This year the volunteers will be working out of the Ashcroft Library. The program is tentatively scheduled to start on Friday, February 16, and volunteers will be at the library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday until May 4.

Computer course: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

Participants can learn the basics of using a device that runs Apple’s iOS operating system, such as an iPad, iPad Mini, iPhone, or iPod Touch. Learn how to find, install, delete, and organize apps, and discover how to connect to Wi-Fi and access other useful settings. Learn about notifications, multitouch gestures, useful apps, and more. It is not necessary to own an Apple iOS device to take this class, but bring yours with you if you have one.

The workshop will run from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 17. Pre-registration is required.

CACHE CREEK LIBRARY

Yarn and Yap

All crafters are welcome to bring their current project to this fun drop-in class, which takes place every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

One-on-one tech training

The Cache Creek Library will be offering four sessions of one-on-one tech training from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 8. Participants can bring any device they want—tablet, laptop, smartphone—and get one-on-one assistance with all their questions.

Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. To book a session, call the library at (250) 457-9953, drop by, or email ateague@tnrd.ca.

CLINTON LIBRARY

Clinton Knitting Club

From noon to 2 p.m. on January 20 and 27, all crafters are welcome to join members of the Clinton Knitting Club and work on their current project. The club has some expert knitters who are able to assist beginning knitters of all ages; children are welcome.

Puzzling place

A cosy space within the Clinton Library has been set aside for anyone who wants to spend some time working on a jigsaw puzzle. There is always a puzzle on the go, so feel free to drop in for a few minutes, relax, and help complete the latest puzzle.

Book Club meeting

The third Book Club meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 6 starting at 1 p.m. The easy-going, low-key, informal club is intended for adults, who are welcome to come by the library and pick up free copies of the two books being discussed at the next meeting: Of Bees and Mist by Erick Setiawan, and The Light Between Oceans by M.L. Stedman.

People who want to see if the Book Club is for them are welcome to attend the meeting on February 6. Copies of the book to be discussed at the fourth meeting on March 8 will be handed out at the February meeting.

One-on-one tech training

The Clinton Library will be offering eight half-hour one-on-one tech training sessions between 3 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 22. Participants can bring along any device they have questions about and get their queries answered. Pre-registration is required; please call the library at (250) 459-7752 or drop by, or email ffranes@tnrd.ca.

SAVONA LIBRARY

Story time

All children are invited to the drop-in story time sessions, which will take place from 10:15 to 11 a.m. every Friday from February 2 to March 9. Each session will feature storytelling, songs, rhymes, and a craft.

Teen night

Youth aged 10 to 18 are welcome to drop by for crafts, games, and more from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 8. The exact events will be dictated by the participants.

One-on-one tech training

There will be half-hour one-on-one tech training sessions at the Savona Library from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 10. Participants can bring any device along and get their questions answered. Pre-registration is required; drop by the library, call (250) 373-2666, or register online at tnrdlib.ca.

Polymer clay day

A polymer clay workshop aimed at those aged 10 and older will be held on Saturday, February 17 from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Branch head Adrienne Teague will show participants how to create a critter from polymer clay, with all supplies included.



