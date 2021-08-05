TNRD looking for feedback on waste management facility hours

Plus a market at the Ashcroft HUB, ballet and hockey registration, swim to survive, and more

The Thompson-Nicole Regional District is looking for public feedback about hours of operation at its waste management facilities, such as the Clinton Eco-Depot. (Photo credit: TNRD)

Swim to survive

Missing theme nights at the Ashcroft Pool? Don’t miss the “Swim to Survive” night on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m., where you can use your swimming abilities and water safety knowledge to win prizes and swim for free. All ages are welcome; all you have to do is stop by the Ashcroft pool and sign up.

Ashcroft market

The Ashcroft HUB will be holding a Farmers’ and Kid Entrepreneurs’ Market on Friday, Aug. 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. In addition to a wide range of vendors, you’ll be able to check out what the participants in the Build a Business summer camp came up with as products.

There will also be hamburgers and hot dogs, popcorn, slushies, cotton candy, 50/50 tickets, and live entertainment. Vendor spaces are available for $5 each. To book a space, call (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

MK Ballet registration

MK Ballet in Ashcroft is taking registrations for fall 2021 classes from now through Aug. 20. Lessons are on Wednesdays and Thursdays (pre-ballet, junior class, teen class, and pointe class) and Saturdays (adult class).

To register, go to https://bit.ly/3fhtWFm, fill out the form, and submit it. Once the office has received your submission they will send an email to confirm costs and payment arrangements.

Minor hockey registration

The Thompson Cariboo Minor Hockey Association is now taking online registrations for the upcoming season; register before Sept. 10 to avoid a late fee.

You can view the categories and fees, as well as register, at www.thompsoncariboominorhockey.com/.

Reprieve from the Cardboardonians

The raid planned by the Cardboardonians on the Ashcroft HUB on July 31 has been called off, following a temporary truce negotiated by Ashcroft Fire Rescue, who met with the Cardboardonians and stressed the extreme fire danger and need to conserve water.

While they declined an invitation to help battle the fire, the Cardboardonians agreed to postpone their raid until conditions improve. Tune in to The Hub Online Network Facebook page for information and updates.

Casting call

A casting call is out for an Indigenous-led project that wants to hire for a series that films from September 2021 through January 2022 in Vancouver, on Vancouver Island, and in the Thompson-Nicola region.

The company is Indigenous-led and fully committed to justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion in its hiring practices. It strongly encourages people who identify as Indigenous and of all genders, people of colour, LGBTQQIP2SA individuals, and members of diverse communities to apply for opportunities.

The project is Bones of Crows, a five-part psychological drama seen through the eyes of a Cree matriarch, Aline Spears, as she survives Canada’s residential school system to become a Cree Code Talker in World War II. The story follows her as she continues her family’s generational fight facing systemic starvation, racism, and sexual abuse. Bones of Crows unfolds over 150 years, and is the first dramatic TV series to tackle the residential school experience.

Anyone interested in auditioning should send a photo with height, weight, age, and contact information to the casting agent at bocseriescasting@gmail.com.

Feedback wanted on TNRD waste management facilities

The TNRD is seeking input from area residents to ensure that the hours of operations at its waste management facilities best serve the needs of the community.

Respondents have until Sept. 29 to complete the survey (at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MVKQFFF). Every site has a unique survey to address comments and concerns that have been heard over the years; on the first page of the survey you select the facility you use most often.

Based on feedback received, recommendations for changes of hours will be brought to the TNRD’s board of directors meeting in October. Some sites can expect to see see little to no change in the hours of operation, while some communities in the region have experienced significant growth, which this survey aims to capture. “We likely won’t be recommending an increase or decrease in service hours, but rather a shift in the days or times of day that our sites are open,” says Andrew Roebbelen, Waste Reduction Coordinator for the TNRD.

To learn more about waste management in the TNRD, visit https://www.tnrd.ca/services/garbage-recycling/.

IH reaches one million vaccine doses

Interior Health (IH) has surpassed administering its millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine throughout the Interior. In total, 1,021,323 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout IH. This includes over 563,334 first doses and 457,989 second doses.

“Now people can drop in to any Interior Health immunization clinic for either dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — no appointment required,” says IH CEO Susan Brown. “Whether you schedule an appointment or simply drop in to any of our immunization clinics, we are continuing to make the vaccine available across the Interior. As the wildfire season intensifies, get immunized sooner rather than later, and protect yourself and your loved ones from illness.”

People are eligible for their second dose at seven weeks (49 days) from the date they received their first dose. You can get your first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to any IH immunization clinic, by making an appointment by registering online at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/ or calling 1‑833‑838‑2323, or by visiting a Service BC office.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources, visit https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News