TNRD looking for public feedback on recyclable materials ban

Proposed bylaw amendment would increase number of items that must be recycled, not dumped

A dumped load of commercial garbage within the TNRD containing an excessive amount of corrugated cardboard, which can easily be recycled at any Eco-Depot. A proposed bylaw amendment will add a wide range of recyclable items to the list of materials that cannot be disposed of in commercial or residential garbage, and must be properly recycled in order to avoid fines. (Photo credit: TNRD)

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) plans to expand products included in the Mandatory Recyclable Materials Bylaw No. 2743 to include all materials within the extended producer responsibility (EPR) program.

B.C.’s EPR program is an approach to recycling that requires producers, such as manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, to take responsibility for the life cycle of the products they sell. It promotes the design of more easily recyclable packaging and products; makes recycling more accessible for consumers with province-wide collection networks; results in less waste and higher rates of recycling; makes producers responsible for funding their recycling programs; and reduces local and Indigenous governments’ waste management costs

The proposed TNRD bylaw amendment will require all residential and commercial users of any regional solid waste facility, including City of Kamloops facilities, to ensure that their loads of municipal solid waste do not contain recyclable materials beyond allowable amounts. The purpose of this bylaw amendment is to help prevent hazardous waste and recyclable materials from being landfilled or disposed of improperly.

The TNRD Mandatory Recyclable Materials Bylaw was implemented in fall 2022, following a consultation process with stakeholders that began in the first quarter of 2021.

At this time, the bylaw only applies to corrugated cardboard. Once fully implemented, however, residential and commercial customers can expect that any load of municipal solid waste being disposed of at regional disposal facilities containing mandatory recyclable materials will be subject to a financial penalty in addition to regular tipping fees.

Recyclable materials that will be part of the amendment to the Mandatory Recyclable Materials Bylaw include antifreeze and antifreeze containers; batteries, including lead-acid batteries; flammable liquids and solvents; fluorescent lights; gasoline and diesel; residential pesticide products; residential packaging and printed paper; refundable beverage containers; pharmaceutical products and medications; oil, oil filters, and oil containers; paint and paint containers; electronics and electrical products, including metal household or commercial appliances; thermostats; and tires.

As part of this planning process, the TNRD is seeking input from customers in the development of the bylaw amendment and subsequent implementation plan. If you would like to provide feedback directly, contact TNRD Solid Waste and Recycling at recycleright@tnrd.ca or by calling (250) 377-2596.

As part of this consultation process, the TNRD is also encouraging residents to take part in the Recyclable Materials Disposal Ban Survey. This survey provides an opportunity to communicate and gather public feedback on the TNRD Mandatory Recyclable Material Bylaw. The survey is open until 11:59 pm on Oct. 17, 2023. To take this survey, go to https://www.tnrd.ca/stay-connected/surveys/.

Residents are encouraged to utilize existing take-back programs such as those offered at many regional bottle depots and solid waste disposal facilities operated by the TNRD and the City of Kamloops. For more information, visit www.tnrd.ca/mandatory-recycling.

