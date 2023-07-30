TNRD to look at feasibility of water treatment system for Loon Lake community

The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) board has approved a proposal to submit a grant application in order to conduct a feasibility study on the Loon Lake Community Water system (Area E Bonaparte Plateau).

TNRD staff presented the request for a board resolution approving the grant application to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs – Local Government Infrastructure Planning Grant at the July 13 board meeting. The purpose of the grant is to provide funding to conduct the study.

The existing Loon Lake Community Water system draws its water from Loon Lake. Due to the water quality, a permanent boil advisory is in effect. “Based on the seasonal nature of the community, it has been determined that a full-scale water treatment plant is not viable,” the report stated. “The proposed feasibility study will do preliminary design and cost estimate of a small-scale bulk water treatment system which would allow residents to fill potable water from this single access point in the community.”

The Infrastructure Planning Grant Program is designed to help local governments develop well-planned community infrastructure in order to improve public health and safety, encourage resilient communities and protect the natural environment while strengthening both the local and regional economies.

Grants under this program provide up to $10,000 in funding with 100 per cent of the first $5,000 being eligible and 50 per cent of the next $10,000 or less.

There was a second application to apply for funding to conduct a feasibility study for the Evergreen Community Water System in Area P (Rivers and Peaks). This would be to explore the possibilities of converting from the current river intake to a groundwater source. Due to the high turbidity of the North Thompson River, frequent water quality advisories or boil water notices are issued.



