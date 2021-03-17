(TNRD Library logo)

TNRD votes to eliminate overdue fines at all area libraries

Move will increase library usage and remove barriers while having little financial impact

Overdue fines for library materials will soon be a thing of the past throughout the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) system.

At its meeting on March 11, directors of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District voted to eliminate fines, on the recommendation of TNRL head librarian Judy Moore. She said the move to eliminate overdue fines is one that is building up steam provincially, and being adopted by libraries around the world.

“People are less inclined to use the library if there are fines,” she said. “The fines create barriers when it comes to getting new patrons and keeping old ones.”

The purpose, value, and impact of fines are a hot topic for libraries. International studies have shown that fines disproportionately impact children and other vulnerable people, discourage use of libraries, and can result in low-income individuals and families losing access to library resources.

Moore said that when TNRL staff go into Grade 3 classrooms as part of their VIP Library Card campaign, they find multiple students who already have cards but are barred from using the library because of fines. Staff often waive these fines, but miss students who are in other grades, or who choose not to take part in the program because they know they have fines.

READ MORE: Ashcroft library has festive displays, drive-by scavenger hunt

”We’ve heard stories about people who don’t use the library because of the fines,” Moore said. “And staff on the front line find it challenging when they have to have that conversation with patrons.”

There are currently 3,943 active cardholders who are blocked because of fines, which includes seven per cent of active children’s accounts system-wide.

Fines are not a “moneymaker” for the TNRL, and the amount collected each year has been steadily dropping, in part because of the increased number of people borrowing digital items. Because these items are automatically “returned” when their lending term is over, they cannot incur fines.

In 2017, fines accounted for $46,798. This total dropped to $11,587 in 2020, in part because of a “fines-free” practice during the pandemic. The TNRL also has a long history of not charging overdue fines for its Mobile Library and Library Home Service items.

Moore added there is a cost attached to collecting overdue fines, noting a study done for the North Vancouver City Library found that it cost 66 cents in staff costs and hardware costs for every dollar of fines recovered.

Many library systems, both internationally and domestically, are moving towards eliminating fines in order to remove barriers to accessing material. Ireland has instituted a nation-wide policy to eliminate all overdue fines, and several major cities in the United States have acted to eliminate fines, in part or in whole. Approximately 300 libraries across Canada have eliminated overdue fines in the past few years.

Many B.C. public libraries are also on board, including those in Whistler, Sechelt, Pemberton, Grand Forks, Powell River, North Vancouver City, Smithers, and Burnaby. Several others, including Vancouver Public Library, Surrey Libraries, Vancouver Island Regional Library, Coquitlam Public Library, and West Vancouver Memorial Library, have eliminated overdue fines for specific audiences, including children, teens, and seniors.

Children often have no way to pay fines, and — like adults with mobility issues — cannot easily get to a library to return materials. Moore said the TNRL uses email to remind patrons about overdue items, but people with little or no home internet access or limited digital literacy are less able to receive emails or use online renewal tools. People experiencing cognitive decline or memory loss can have a hard time managing due dates and may stop borrowing books for fear of incurring fines.

Lack of transit in rural areas is also an issue, as are economic challenges. In Barriere, just over 23 per cent of families receive some form of government assistance, and median employment income averages just under $25,000. Many patrons, especially those with low incomes, will not return to the library for even a small amount of money owing.

Several libraries that have gone “fine free” have reported increases in both borrowing and in library memberships. They also report no discernible difference in the rate of overdue items once fines are removed. Patrons with overdue items will still receive email or phone reminders, which for most people is all that is required to ensure items come back on time.

Moore said the TNRL puts a lot of effort into marketing its services and doing outreach, and has never been a particularly punitive library. “We try to find a way to lend materials, and we’ve definitely noticed an increase in the use of our digital suite of items. Eliminating fines is the next step, and staff are excited about this.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Thompson Nicola Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. son surprised by lack of follow-up after elderly father’s COVID-19 diagnosis
Next story
Mounties enforced racist policies, RCMP commissioner says

Just Posted

Susan Wedler holds up some of the favourite westerns at the ClintonLlibrary, which has started offering a Library Home Service for patrons who cannot make it to the branch. (Photo credit: Kelly Sinoski)
Library Home Service now offered through Clinton Library

Pilot project uses volunteers to deliver library materials to those who can’t access the branch

Amy Newman (pictured) spent much of summer 2020 ‘ground-truthing’ the old Cariboo Waggon Road and the winter writing a guidebook about it. (Photo credit: Richard Wright)
New guidebook charts the path of historic Cariboo Waggon Road

Amy Newman says that researching the Waggon Road was ‘like a treasure hunt’

A U-13 match in the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association in June 2019. The soccer season is expected to resume this year for play and training. (Photo credit: Deanna Hayes)
South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association gets ready for kickoff

Association aiming for mid-April start for teams from Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, and area

Crew between takes during the filming of an episode of <em>The Twilight Zone</em> in Ashcroft, February 2020. Region-wide, filmmaking had an economic impact of nearly $20 million in 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Successful year for filming in region despite pandemic pause

Filming had nearly $20 million in economic impact in TNRD communities

(TNRD Library logo)
TNRD votes to eliminate overdue fines at all area libraries

Move will increase library usage and remove barriers while having little financial impact

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray that claims to significantly lessen the impact and severity of COVID-19 in those who use it. (Pixabay)
B.C. biotech firm seeks emergency approval for COVID-killing nasal spray

Clinical trials found SaNOtize reduces levels of virus in upper airways by more than 99%, developers say

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces more grant funds for small businesses to move to online sales, B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. adds $30 million as online sales program sees ‘explosion’ of applications

$7,500 grants offered for expanded to service-based businesses

Former MP Ian Waddell (second from left) accompanies then-federal NDP Leader Jack Layton (second from right) during a campaign stop in Vancouver in May 2004. (The Canadian Press)
Former B.C. cabinet minister, longtime MP Ian Waddell dies at age 78

He is credited with helping to secure the 2010 Vancouver Olympics

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Woman shot and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Police believe her attacker fled

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
B.C. son surprised by lack of follow-up after elderly father’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Jeff Garrad worried isolated seniors may be left to fend for themselves if they contract virus

Wildlife experts say that pine siskin birds (pictured) still carry the risk of salmonella infection. (File photo)
Clean bird feeders regularly, or take them in, B.C. experts warn as salmonella persists

Winter salmonella concern among pine siskins still a threat

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a sizable increase in gift card scams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gift card scam losses nearly tripled in three years: Better Business Bureau

Consumers over 65 most likely to lose money according to study

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.

Most Read