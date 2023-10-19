The 70 Mile House Volunteer fire Department was on hand for the Canada Day festivities at the 70 Mile Community Hall this summer. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

TNRD will not take over 70 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department

The district will not proceed with a referendum after community members rejected their proposal

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has abandoned plans for taking over fire protection in 70 Mile House after funding from the district for the current volunteeer department ends at the start of next year.

The district made it clear residents soundly rejected the option during a public consultation process.

“TNRD will not be moving forward with a formal public assent process to establish a new fire protection service in 70 Mile House,” the district said in a statement released Oct. 19.

In 2018 the TNRD voted to cease funding for all fire services not administered by the district itself, effective Dec. 21, 2022. That included 70 Mile House, which is in the district’s coverage area. Of the six departments operating independently within the TNRD at the time, only 70 Mile’s fire department declined to transition into TNRD administration.

A feasibility study for the 70 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department was completed last summer examining capital requirements and operating budgets if the TNRD were to take over administration.

The district held a public meeting in September to present the results of that study and information on the proposed TNRD fire service, which would have been funded through property taxes collected in the area.

The next step would have been a public assent process but the district decided not to proceed, “in response to input received during public consultation.”

Of the 30 people who responded to the survey, 26 own property and live in the area; four own property there but have a primary residence elsewhere.

Twenty-three of the 30 said the 70 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department Association should continue to administer the department with no TNRD involvement, collecting annual membership fees to cover operating costs. Only five people wanted a referendum and two people said they don’t want to pay for fire protection at all and understand that fire protection will likely end in that case.

“It’s an ineffective money grab – my house will burn to the ground long before any fire truck gets here,” one local resident commented, according to the feasibility study. “I currently pay 49 per cent of my wages in taxes, now you want more.”

“My family has been ‘here’ since the horse and buggy,” another commented. “We had no need for the TNRD then, we made it this far and we sure as hell don’t need your hand in our pockets now.”

Two of the 30 respondents said they were willing to be volunteer firefighters.

Last year, the district provided the 70 Mile Mile House Volunteer Firefighters Association a $30,000 grant-in-aid to operate through this year. That was a one-time extension. Funding from the TNRD for firefighting services in the area will end at the end of this year, the TNRD said.

The district said the 70 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department plans to hold community meetings about their proposed membership fees model.

Dennis Huber, the chair of the firefighters association board, has said previously that if the option was going to cost 70 Mile House taxpayers more, residents were unlikely to be in favour.

Huber said at the time the department could be largely self-sufficient with fundraising and grants, though he did express some concern about the cost of training, which has been covered by TNRD funding.

100 Mile HouseThompson Nicola Regional District

