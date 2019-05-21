(File photo)

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell off the balcony of a third-floor apartment in Rutland on May 18, sustaining serious bodily injuries.

Emergency crews responded to a multi-level building in the 100-block of Gerstmar Road around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said police learned that a neighbour, who was awakened by her barking dogs, heard the young child screaming as she went outside to investigate.

BC Emergency Health Services rushed the child to a local hospital and medical professionals determined it was necessary to airlift him to Vancouver for advanced care.

RCMP are continuing their investigation and have notified the Ministry of Children and Family Development, which is also investigating the incident.

Most Read