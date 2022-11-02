Total lunar eclipse visible in North America coming Nov. 8

A total lunar eclipse fully visible throughout North America is coming up in the early morning hours of Nov. 8. (Photo credit: Gary Boyle)

By Gary Boyle

In the early morning hours of Nov. 8, North America will witness the last total lunar eclipse of the year. This amazing sky show will play out with Eastern, Atlantic, and Newfoundland time zones seeing most of the event until moonset. The rest of North America will enjoy the late but spectacular show.

This is a very safe event, as the full Beaver moon (full moon for November) will pass through the Earth’s shadow for a maximum of three hours and forty minutes.

Eclipses do not occur each month, due to the slight tilt of the moon’s orbit around Earth. Some months the full or new moon is positioned above or below the Earth’s shadow cast into space. There are a few times each year when the Sun, Earth, and moon line up to give us a solar or lunar eclipse. Each can be partially or totally covered.

Throughout antiquity, the “Blood Moon” was an omen of the impending doom of war or even demons. Superstition ruled the skies in the early days.

The reddish or brownish-orange tinge of the lunar surface seen during totality is caused by the solar rays refracting through the Earth’s atmosphere, much like we see spectacular red sunsets at night. The next lunar eclipse will only be a slight partial of 12 per cent on Oct. 28, 2023, visible from the Atlantic provinces. The next total eclipse which all of North America can witness will be on March 14, 2025.

In the Pacific time zone, the partial umbral eclipse begins at 1:09 a.m. The moon will rise as the eclipse begins.

Total lunar eclipse begins at 2:16 a.m., and the moon will turn dark orange or red. The greatest eclipse, or mid-point, will occur at 2:59 a.m.

Total lunar eclipse ends at 3:41 a.m., when the moon begins to leave the shadow. Partial umbral eclipse ends at 4:49 a.m., when the moon exits the Earth’s shadow.

Known as “The Backyard Astronomer”, Gary Boyle is an astronomy educator, guest speaker, and monthly columnist for the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, as well as a STEM educator. In recognition of his public outreach in astronomy, the International Astronomical Union has honoured him with the naming of Asteroid (22406) Garyboyle. Follow him on Twitter @astroeducator, on Facebook at Gary Boyle (The Backyard Astronomer), and on his website at www.wondersofastronomy.com.



