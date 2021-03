The Coquihalla will reopen at 5 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway will close outside of Hope for half an hour this afternoon for avalanche control work. It will reopen at 5 p.m. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

The Coquihalla Highway will be temporarily closed in both directions six to 15 kilometres outside of Hope due to planned avalanche control work. This spans the highway between exit 183 at Peers Creek Road and exit 192.

The highway will close at 4:30 p.m. and reopen at 5 p.m.

