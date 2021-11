Coq from Hope to Merritt is closed, major delays expected

Multiple spun-out vehicles have closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions from Merritt to Hope. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

Multiple spun-out an jackknifed commercial vehicles outside of Merritt has closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions.

Drive B.C. reported the major vehicle incident at Snowshoe Hill has closed the highway between exits 183 and 286 – 1 kilometre south of Merritt to 6 kilometres north of Hope. Major delays are expected.

More to come.

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla HighwayTraffic