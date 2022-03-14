’Tragic accident’ kills skier at Cypress Mountain Resort

By Charlie Carey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter NORTH SHORE NEWS

The BC Coroners Service is investigating after a 50-year-old Delta man died from a skiing accident at Cypress Mountain Resort in West Vancouver on Saturday.

West Vancouver Police Department confirmed that just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a call after reports of an injured skier.

The BC Ambulance Service and Cypress Mountain ski patrol were tending to the injured skier, however the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“Early indications are that this appears to have been as a result of a tragic accident,” WVPD Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

BC Emergency Health Services said it responded to the report of the injury with multiple paramedics, which included two ground ambulances and one air ambulance.

Goodmurphy said the police department is now helping the coroner with its investigation.

