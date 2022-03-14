(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

’Tragic accident’ kills skier at Cypress Mountain Resort

West Vancouver Police Department and coroner’s office investigating

By Charlie Carey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter NORTH SHORE NEWS

The BC Coroners Service is investigating after a 50-year-old Delta man died from a skiing accident at Cypress Mountain Resort in West Vancouver on Saturday.

West Vancouver Police Department confirmed that just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a call after reports of an injured skier.

The BC Ambulance Service and Cypress Mountain ski patrol were tending to the injured skier, however the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“Early indications are that this appears to have been as a result of a tragic accident,” WVPD Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

BC Emergency Health Services said it responded to the report of the injury with multiple paramedics, which included two ground ambulances and one air ambulance.

Goodmurphy said the police department is now helping the coroner with its investigation.

skiing

Previous story
TNRD debris removal program to help those affected by 2021 wildfires
Next story
B.C.’s minimum wage to get 45-cent boost

Just Posted

A forklift operator moves a felled tree trunk near Clinton without any eye, ear, head or hand protection or a grapple securing the log to the forklift. (Photo submitted)
Clinton logging industry immortalized in book

dfgs
TNRD board issues apology for actions of former CAO

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

A map shows the extent of the Tremont Creek wildfire east of Ashcroft, and the burn severity within it, from unburnt (green) to high burn (dark red). (Photo credit: Westrek Geotechincal Services Ltd.)
Impacts of Tremont Creek fire could last three years or more