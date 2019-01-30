Transit officer shot in Surrey, hunt on for armed suspect

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

A transit police officer has been shot and taken to hospital, Surrey RCMP say.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Black Press Media the officer is alive but can’t comment on the extent of the injuries.

Police are looking for a suspect who may be armed near Scott Road SkyTrain station. An area is cordoned off at 128 Street and King George Boulevard. People are asked to avoid the area as it is “an active scene,” police said in a tweet shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sgt. Clint Hampton, Transit Police media relations officer, said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m.

Surrey RCMP said it will release more information “as soon as possible.”

BC Emergency Health Services said they responded to an incident at Scott Road Station at 4:20 p.m. and took one person to hospital in stable condition.

Surrey traffic cameras show that King George traffic heading toward the Patullo Bridge has been blocked at 128 Street/Bridgeview Drive.

As of 5:22 p.m., Scott Road Station is “completely closed” due to the police incident, according to a tweet from TransLink. A bus bridge is in place from Scott Road to Gateway stations.

More to come.

Previous story
Nanaimo votes in potententially historic B.C. byelection

Just Posted

Highway billboard in Spences Bridge appeals for information in police cold case

Luke Neville disappeared in October 2017, and his family wants to bring him home

Company donates $275,000 to replace destroyed Loon Lake fire hall

Also donates to food banks, still $80,000 yet to be designated

NDIT State of the North report gives fiscal picture of Northern B.C.

Report examines employment trends, tourism, wildfire impacts, and much more

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

Company donates $275,000 to replace destroyed Loon Lake fire hall

Also donates to Cache Creek fire department; still has $80,000 yet to be designated

Humboldt Broncos victims’ families share how crash changed their lives

Loved ones of many of the 16 people killed and 13 injured submitted victim impact statements to the court

Transit officer shot in Surrey, hunt on for armed suspect

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Nanaimo votes in potententially historic B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

B.C’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow: forecast

The national forecaster said that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

COLUMN: How you can get the government’s confidential stuff

The Abbotsford News’ handy guide to asking public bodies for their interesting information

Most Read