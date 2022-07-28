Pope Francis delivers his apology to Indigenous people for the church’s role in residential schools as Samson Cree Nation Chief Vernon Saddleback looks on during a ceremony in Maskwacis, Alta., as part of his papal visit across Canada on Monday, July 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Pope Francis delivers his apology to Indigenous people for the church’s role in residential schools as Samson Cree Nation Chief Vernon Saddleback looks on during a ceremony in Maskwacis, Alta., as part of his papal visit across Canada on Monday, July 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Translation error behind Pope’s call for ‘investigation’ into residential schools

Pope called for “serious search,” not a “serious investigation”

Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has “clarified” part of Pope Francis’s apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.

The pontiff’s words near Edmonton this week raised questions when he said an important part of moving past requesting forgiveness “will be to conduct a serious investigation into the facts of what took place.”

Francis was speaking Spanish and the apology was being translated into English.

Papal visit organizers say in a statement the Vatican “clarified” the English translation should have meant survivors heard the Pope say what’s needed next is a “serious search,” not a “serious investigation.”

Organizers say the Pope expressed a desire for Catholics to continue seeking out the truth and foster reconciliation.

They say Canadian bishops have also pledged to turn over documents that might help communities identify the remains of Indigenous children believed to be buried in unmarked graves at former school sites.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Canada’s UN ambassador slams ‘biased, antisemitic’ remarks by human-rights expert
Next story
Hawaii pair accused of conspiracy, taking IDs of dead babies

Just Posted

Changes are coming to the medical clinic at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
New seven-day-a-week medical clinic planned for Ashcroft

Carl Archie drums on the shores of Green Lake to welcome participants in the Pulling Together Canoe journey last Wednesday, Aug. 20. The eight-day journey promotes healing, reconciliation, and respect for Indigenous host nations, as well as the sharing of Indigenous cultures. SEE related story A9. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Pulling Together journey gathers at Green Lake

The North District RCMP Emergency Response Team from Prince George is stationed outside a home in the 1200 block of Pigeon Avenue in Williams Lake Thursday, July 28. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Update: Williams Lake RCMP arrest two people, seize firearms

The Blue Wranglers (Mary Putnam - photo submitted) The Blue Wranglers (Mary Putnam - photo submitted)
The Blue Wranglers hope to bring the community together with a Green Lake Shaker