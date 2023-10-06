Trash transgressions for Quesnel garbage dumping

A public notice from the Cariboo Regional District (CRD)…

Attention Quesnel and area residents – we have been made aware of a private garbage hauler who has been taking waste from the Quesnel area and dumping it at remote, unmonitored CRD sites.

If you are using a private garbage collector to take away your waste, please ask for proof that they are taking it to the Quesnel landfill. All CRD waste generated in the Quesnel area is disposed of at the Quesnel landfill and waste hauling businesses deliver directly to the Quesnel Landfill. The Nazko area is the only CRD location in the North Cariboo with a rural landfill, and its budget and services are established based on local use only, and does not have capacity to manage waste from outside the area.

Additionally, residents and businesses should always know the end destination of their waste. If waste is found illegally dumped on crown land and can be traced back to the generator, they can face fines under the Environmental Management Act.

More information about operating hours for your local landfill and transfer station are available at the Cariboo Regional District’s website or Facebook page.

