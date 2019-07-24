Mudslides are becoming more common in the Interior of British Columbia. Barbara Roden photo.

Travel advisory for Highway 97 near Clinton

A mudslide reportedly occurred between Stevens Road and Highway 97

According to Drive BC, there has been a mudslide between Stevens Road and Highway 97 one kilometre from Clinton. Highway 97 is also experiencing heavy rainfall in Clinton around the Stevens and Rensch Roads and Loon Lake Road.

Loon Lake Road has been closed for a few kilometres due to three slides between the bridge and the highway.

A travel advisory has been issued and is in effect. Drive BC has advised motorists to exercise caution while travelling and consider alternate routes.

