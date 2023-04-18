Tree workshop, Seedy Sunday, plant swap: time to get gardening

Whether you’re an experienced gardener or just getting started, there are lots of ways to get growing

Seniors’ tea and open house in Clinton

The Village of Clinton is working on its age-friendly assessment and action plan, and is hosting two drop-in open houses at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Monday, April 24 where residents can learn more.

From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. there will be a seniors’ tea, aimed at older adults and seniors, and from 3 to 7 p.m. there will be a session where all community members can come by. At both events there will be opportunities to see what has been learned so far, provide feedback, and complete a survey.

If you know of an older adult or senior who would be willing to participate in a one-on-one or small group conversation about their experience of living in Clinton, contact Kat Chatten at (250) 459-2261 or email cdc@village.clinton.bc.ca.

Education and employment fair

WorkBC is hosting an Education and Employment Fair, highlighting “Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive Hiring”, for Ashcroft and district on Tuesday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB. Local employers are invited to take part; for more information, or to book exhibitor space, call (250) 453-2499 or email centre-ashcroft@workbc.ca.

Tree workshop

Join certified arborist Greg Houghton for a workshop that will explain what trees to plant in this area and how, when, and where to plant them. The workshop is taking place on Tuesday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB, and the cost is $10 per person.

Plant sale and swap

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom is holding its annual plant sale and swap from April 28 to May 19 at 210 Brink Street, Ashcroft. Anyone who has plants that they don’t want or need can place them on the tables provided (please label the items if possible), and anyone looking for additions to their garden can help themselves.

Donations are gratefully accepted (place them in the box that will be attached to the fence), and will go towards beautification projects in the community. Plants will be added to the tables throughout the sale, so feel free to check back often for new items.

Savona pancake breakfast

The Savona Seniors OAPO is holding a pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 29 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Savona Seniors’ Centre. Tickets are $15 per person (adult), or $6 for children aged 6 to 12 years; children under six are free.

Bring the whole family down to enjoy pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, coffee, and juice. Tickets can be purchased in advance from any member of the Savona Seniors’ group.

Wild Appy tasting and spring fling

Are you ready to have some fun? After a three-year hiatus, the Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsman’s Association will be holding a “Wild Appy Tasting and Spring Fling” fundraising event on Saturday, April 29, from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Clinton Memorial Hall.

There will be wild game appetizers to sample, a cash bar, a silent auction, and a chance to hit the dance floor, with music supplied by Tom Moe and Rolling Thunder Revue. Tickets are $20 per person, and can be obtained from Rolly (250-457-2487), Sandi (250-852-1203), or Lee (250-852-8259). For more information, go to the CADOSA Wild Appy Tasting and Spring Fling Facebook page.

Clinton market

The Clinton outdoor market is returning on Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside Hunnie’s Mercantile, and will run every Sunday through the summer. If you are interested in being a vendor, call (250) 457-1020 for more information or to be added to the vendor list.

Savona daffodil tea

The daffodil spring tea is back at the Savona Heritage Museum on Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is by donation, so come by and enjoy tea and explore the museum.

Seedy Sunday

The Clinton Communities in Bloom Beautification Society will be hosting its annual Seedy Sunday on Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Clinton Memorial Hall. Admission is by donation.

The event will feature a seed exchange (by donation), local seed and plant vendors, information videos, and info about invasive species, the FireSmart program, beekeeping, and the Butterflyway Project. Representatives from the Kamloops Food Policy Council and the Bonaparte Watershed Society will be there, lunch and refreshments will be available on site, attendees can be entered into draws for door prizes, and there will be free activities for the kids.

Cinco de Mayo dance

The Ashcroft HUB is holding a kids’ Cinco de Mayo dance on Friday, May 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, which includes 10 concession tickets, or $2 for admission only. Children under the age of six must bring an adult with them.

Cache Creek market

The Cache Creek Market is getting set for another season, with opening day on Saturday, May 6. The market will take place every Saturday until October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main intersection in Cache Creek, and will feature a wide variety of items for sale.

If you would like to be put on the vendors’ notification list or become a vendor, or would like more information, visit the Cache Creek Market Facebook page or email Wendy Coomber at wcoomber@telus.net.

The weekly market is operated by the volunteer-run, non-profit Cache Creek Beautification Society.



