Tremont Creek wildfire near Ashcroft now at 2,100 hectares

The Tremont Creek wildfire near Ashcroft has now grown to 2,100 hectares. (Photo credit: Tyler Fitzpatrick)

As of the morning of Friday, July 16 the Tremont Creek wildfire east of Ashcroft was approximately 2,100 hectares in size and moving in a northeasterly direction.

The fire was reported on July 13, and is part of the Lytton complex, which includes the Lytton Creek and George Road fires.

The Villages of Ashcroft and Cache Creek, the Ashcroft Indian Band, and parts of TNRD area ‘I’ remain on evacuation alert. An area around Barnes Lake is under evacuation order. A map of all evacuation alerts and orders in the TNRD can be found at https://bit.ly/3dcIk0L.

On July 16, 44 firefighters had been assigned to the fire, with structural protection ongoing. There were 17 pieces of heavy equipment on scene, as well as five helicopters. A fire guard on the left flank of the fire is 75 per cent complete, and was expected to be completed on July 16. Crews were preparing to do a back burn near the fire guard on the left flank, in order to reduce the fuel load and control the fire around Barnes Lake. A substantial night operation was also planned for July 16.

The Ashcroft Fire Department has been on site every night doing structural protection. The Cache Creek Fire department is on standby to help with fire protection in Ashcroft if needed.

The Village of Ashcroft is in constant contact with Emergency Management BC regarding the fire, and will be releasing updates before 1:30 p.m. each weekday on the Village of Ashcroft Facebook page, website (https://ashcroftbc.ca/), and a poster at the post office. After hours/weekend information will only be posted when emergent information must be communicated immediately.

Interior Health has proactively moved 11 of the must vulnerable residents from Jackson House at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site to accommodation in Kamloops. The remaining 10 residents will be evacuated this weekend.

Evacuation alerts are issued to prepare residents in case they need to evacuate their premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, there might be limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO

•Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be called while separated.

•Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

•Prepare to move disabled persons, children, and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

•Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

•Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

•Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

•Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor for information on evacuation orders and the location of Reception Centres.

For further information visit www.bcwildfire.ca and www.tnrd.ca/emergency-services.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftB.C. Wildfires 2021