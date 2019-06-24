Michael Bonin, 20-years-old from Alberta, was discovered deceased on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (Black Press Media)

Trial dates set for three men accused of 2017 killing near Hope

Lawyers for the accused appeared in Kelowna at B.C. Supreme Court on Monday

The lawyers for three men accused of a 2017 murder appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna, Monday.

Ryan Watt and Joshua Fleurant are charged with the first-degree murder of 20-year-old Michael Bonin, while Jared Jorgensen is charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Charge reduced for one of three accused in 2017 murder of Alberta man

Bonin was discovered dead on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017.

Fleurant was present via video from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre Monday, while both Jorgenson and Watt’s defence lawyers appeared on their behalf.

The lawyers for the accused will appear in court on July 10, to schedule their trial dates. Flueant again will appear by video, while Jorgenson and Watt have been excused.

READ MORE: Men accused in Michael Bonin’s murder knew him: IHIT

Fleurent and Watt’s trial dates will be set for October 15, 2019, for 14 days.

Jorgensen is expected to set his trial for April 14, 2020, for 14 days.

Both Watt and Fleurant remain in custody. Jorgensen was granted bail in June 2018.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ashcroft RCMP looking for witnesses after four-year-old assaulted
Next story
Experts question security, passenger safety after sleeping woman left on plane

Just Posted

Ashcroft RCMP looking for witnesses after four-year-old assaulted

Boy was injured in altercation during weekend soccer tournament

Grants will help Chinook and coho get past the damaged Bonaparte fishway

Salmon will be captured and transported around fishway to get to spawning grounds

Graffiti Days 2019 a huge success

Hundreds of cars and spectators — including a History channel TV personality — turned out for the event

Bus company fears for future if another licence issued for Interior routes

Adventure Charters waiting to see if Ebus BC is approved for Prince George-Kamloops run

Sea Cadets wind up another year with Ceremonial Review

Corps is fundraising for a trip to Halifax, Nova Scotia in 2020

Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident in Grande Prairie

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero

13-year-old Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling and warned his friends

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

The province wants to know, as state governments down south make the move

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Canadians crash out of Women’s World Cup in 0-1 loss to Sweden

Canada missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot

Trial dates set for three men accused of 2017 killing near Hope

Lawyers for the accused appeared in Kelowna at B.C. Supreme Court on Monday

Two bear cubs saved near Revelstoke after mother hit by car

Conservation officers trapped the cubs and transported them to a wildlife sanctuary

Most Read