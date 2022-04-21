Dr. Albert de Villiers, former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. Photo: Submitted

Dr. Albert de Villiers, former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. Photo: Submitted

Trial of Interior Health’s former top doctor moved to Alberta’s supreme court

Dr. Albert de Villiers was charged with sex crimes against a child

The trial of Interior Health’s former chief medical officer, who was arrested last year for alleged sex crimes against a child, has been moved to Alberta’s supreme court.

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna in June 2021 for one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference stemming from his time in Grande Prairie, Alta., where he was the province’s north zone lead medical health officer.

RCMP have previously said the offences allegedly occurred between 2018 and 2020.

Details of De Villiers’ trial are included in a publication ban, but an employee at Grande Prairie Court House told Black Press Media the case had been moved from provincial court to Alberta’s Court of Queen’s Bench where proceedings are expected to resume in May.

De Villiers had initially been taken into custody and was scheduled to have a bail hearing. The result of that hearing has not been made public.

De Villiers was the face of Interior Health’s COVID-19 pandemic response after being named the health authority’s top doctor in August 2020.

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jumbo flying squid landing on menus as climate shifts seafood supply: UBC study
Next story
Federal Justice minister tours B.C. residential school site with First Nations leaders

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Ottawa feared repeat of 2020 rail blockades before B.C. pipeline arrests last fall

An announcement from the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library was accompanied by musicians the Margit Sky Project. (Barbara Roden)
New TNRL program allows library users to borrow a guitar for six weeks

Interior Health workers have been notified of a potential strike (Submitted)
Possible strike looms over Interior Health, essential service planning underway

Interactive butterfly artwork created by Kathleen Kinasewich and Andrea Ardiles in Spences Bridge in October 2021 with funding from the Neighbourhood Small Grants program. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Small Neighbourhood Grants available to help communities connect