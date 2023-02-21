The trial of Corey Harkness on second-degree murder charges connected with a murder in Cache Creek in January 2019 has been postponed. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Trial of man accused in 2019 Cache Creek murder case postponed

Corey Richard Harkness has been charged with killing Brock Kenneth Ledoux

Breanne Massey/Kamloops This Week

The second-degree murder trial of a Cache Creek man charged in connection with a 2019 killing in the community about 45 minutes west of Kamloops has been postponed after the accused was charged with contacting a witness in the trial.

Corey Richard Harkness was initially charged with killing Brock Kenneth Ledoux, who was shot to death in a home on Collins Road in Cache Creek on Jan. 14, 2019.

On Feb. 7, 2023, just as his trial was to begin in Kamloops Law Courts, Harkness was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and breaching a condition of his release. It is alleged that the 35-year-old contacted a trial witness, Chelsey Prior, despite conditions of his bail that prohibited him from contacting her.

The contact is alleged to have taken place in Cache Creek between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

As a result of the new charges, Harkness was remanded in custody and his defence team of Joe Killoran and Jeremey Jensen no longer represent him.

Harkness was expected to be back in court for a new bail hearing on Feb. 21, at which time a new trial date for his murder charge is expected to be scheduled.


