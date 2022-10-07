Truck ends up on hood of minivan in downtown Quesnel intersection collision

Emergency responders attended a two-vehicle crash on Carson Avenue near the Quesnel RCMP Detachment before 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

There appeared to be no injuries as a result of the incident, which saw the truck end up on the hood of a minivan.

Black Press Media has reached out to police for comment.

The intersection is controlled by lights.

