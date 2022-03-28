Truck fire on Coquihalla causing delays

The vehicle fire is in the northbound lanes, just south of Merritt

A truck and trailer on fire are causing delays and congestion on the Coquihalla in the northbound lanes.

The incident was first reported just after noon, Monday, between Coldwater and Comstock Roads.

Traffic has stopped in that area according to DriveBC and there is a right lane closure. Major delays are expected.

Check DriveBC for updates.

#BCHwy5 vehicle fire northbound between Coldwater Rd. and Comstock Rd. The traffic has stopped. Please expect major delays.#MerrittBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 28, 2022

