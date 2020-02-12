Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to a caucus meeting in West block, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Ottawa. Federal cabinet ministers now have their own special hotline to report suspected hacking incidents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau cabinet ministers get special hacker hotline to report suspected breaches

The hotline is operated by the Ottawa-based Centre for Cyber Security

Federal cabinet ministers now have their own special hotline to report suspected hacking incidents.

Officials at the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security set up the round-the-clock telephone service last year to respond swiftly to possible security breaches, newly released documents show.

The hotline, one of several protective measures for ministers, is an indication of how seriously the government takes the prospect of a cyberattack on cabinet members.

The phone service is a “front-line response to address compromise and limit damage,” says a confidential information circular for ministers.

The hotline is operated by the Ottawa-based Centre for Cyber Security, a division of the Communications Security Establishment, the federal government’s electronic spy service.

The centre has access to a cabinet member’s deputy minister and departmental security officer, the House of Commons and online service providers, the circular adds, and can lock down or help regain control of accounts.

The Canadian Press used the Access to Information Act to obtain a copy of the circular, portions of which were withheld due to the sensitivity of the subject.

It was part of a briefing package on ministerial security prepared last August for Privy Council clerk Ian Shugart by Greta Bossenmaier, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security and intelligence adviser at the time.

Since publication of the CSE’s 2017 report on threats to Canada’s democratic process, political parties, candidates and their staff have continued to be targeted worldwide by cyberthreats, the agency said in a statement to The Canadian Press.

In advance of the October federal election, the CSE and its Centre for Cyber Security decided to offer cabinet ministers the 24/7 hotline service, and it “is still operational today,” the cyberspy agency said.

The centre provided online security guidance to ministers at a briefing last March and all cabinet members subsequently registered for the hotline service, Shugart was advised in August.

Ministers are supposed to call the hotline immediately if they suspect a compromise of their ministerial, parliamentary or personal email, or their social-media accounts, the information circular says.

Operators “who have an awareness of your online footprint” are ready to help deal with any breach and contain the fallout.

The CSE and the centre provided a similar service for political parties, but only during the election campaign.

“Due to operational security reasons, we are unable provide a specific breakdown of the incidents reported through the hotline, but we can confirm that the service was used effectively by ministers, as well as political parties throughout the 2019 general election,” the CSE said.

“As per Cyber Centre standard policy, we do not comment on specific meetings with individual political parties, candidates and their staff, nor do we comment on any specific incident.”

For both the pre-election cabinet and the current one, the Privy Council Office co-ordinated a briefing for ministers’ chiefs of staff on cybersecurity and other protective services, attended by representatives from the CSE and RCMP.

In addition, following the October election, all ministers received “tailored, individual briefings” in which the security programs were discussed, the PCO said.

Jim Bronskill , The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
TNRD purchases property for new Ashcroft/Cache Creek Eco-Depot

Just Posted

TNRD purchases property for new Ashcroft/Cache Creek Eco-Depot

New facility will be built at former chip reload plant site off Highway 1

Rare Mercedes stolen from Clinton area

Exact model is a grey 1986 Mercedes 280GE SUV

First ride-hailing company approved in B.C.’s north

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

First Nations feast feeds body and soul on Downtown Eastside

Helping Our Urban Kwselktn event in Vancouver has Secwepemc roots

Proposed Cache Creek Village office one-day closure proves contentious

One-day closure would allow staff to complete year end filing

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

Ridesharing company with province-wide licensing to start in Metro Vancouver

The company is the first to be approved to operate province-wide

Passenger reports Kelowna bus driver for being allegedly intoxicated

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

Nanaimo man sets every world record in Garfield video game

Andrew Panton, a former Halo champ, turns to less-violent Xbox gaming

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

CN Rail to shut down tracks in northern B.C. if pipeline blockade continues

Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP

Most Read