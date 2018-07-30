Police stand outside of the public visitation for Reese Fallon at a funeral home in Toronto, Sunday, July 29, 2018 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Trudeau expected at funeral today for victim of Toronto’s Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood last Sunday, July 22.

Mourners will gather in east Toronto this morning for the funeral of Reese Fallon, who died in last week’s mass shooting in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory are among those expected to attend the service, which follows a public visitation held Sunday for the 18-year-old.

Fallon was among the two people killed and 13 wounded when a gunman charged down Danforth Avenue last Sunday, shooting pedestrians and restaurant-goers. Ten-year-old Julianna Kozis was also killed in the shooting that has left the vibrant neighbourhood reeling. Police said the 29-year-old gunman shot himself after exchanging fire with officers.

In an obituary posted online, Fallon’s family says the recent high school grad and aspiring nurse will be ”deeply missed but not forgotten.” At her visitation Sunday, a friend described her as a kind person who “loved to make new friends.”

Fallon was set to attend McMaster University in the fall to study nursing. She was also a member of the Beaches-East York (Toronto) chapter of the Young Liberals, a youth organization for party supporters.

After attending the public funeral at the Highland Funeral Home in Scarborough, Trudeau will visit a parkette on the Danforth that has become a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Greektown shooting.

The Canadian Press

