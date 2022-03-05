Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Trudeau will spend weeks meeting in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland

As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to head to Europe during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont. He will spend next week in meetings in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland, saying he is joining partners to stand against Moscow’s aggression and strengthen democratic values.

CanadaRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Psalm 23 told to clean up ‘infractions’ on property

Just Posted

The Psalm 23 Transition Society graduation ceremony in July 2020 took place in the Society’s thrift store building, one of the structures singled out by the TNRD as having been constructed without permits. (Psalm 23 Transition Society - submitted photo).
Psalm 23 told to clean up ‘infractions’ on property

Since their fire hall burnt down in the Elephant Hill wildfire in 2017, the Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department has been operating out of a two-bay garage on the site of the former hall. Work on a new hall is to start in spring 2022. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Construction on new Loon Lake fire hall to start this spring

Income tax graphic, Monopoly game, no date, stock image
Community income tax volunteers are back to help with returns

The preliminary data from the 2021 Census of Canada indicates that Clinton’s population dropped by 73 since the last Census in 2016; a figure Clinton’s mayor disagrees with.
Clinton mayor questions Census figures that show population drop