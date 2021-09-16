NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu wait on their campaign bus to be introduced to a crowd at a campaign stop in Brampton, Ont. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu wait on their campaign bus to be introduced to a crowd at a campaign stop in Brampton, Ont. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Trudeau in Quebec, O’Toole in N.B., N.S., Singh in Ontario

Affordability was the hot topic yesterday

With less than a week to go before Monday’s federal election, the three main party leaders are continuing their tour of Eastern and Central Canada.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is back home in Montreal, where he will make an announcement in the morning.

Conservative boss Erin O’Toole is visiting two Atlantic provinces, starting with an announcement in Saint John, N.B., and ending with an evening event with supporters in Truro, N.S.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is staying in Ontario, with an affordable housing announcement in Toronto in the morning, followed by visits with supporters in Oshawa and Kingston.

Affordability was the hot topic yesterday after Statistics Canada reported prices increased by 4.1 per cent in August compared with the same month one year earlier, fuelled by rising consumer demand and supply-chain constraints for many goods.

Singh and O’Toole blamed rising prices on what they called Trudeau’s inaction on multiple fronts, including the country’s hot housing sector.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Federal leaders argue over affordability plans as campaigns make pitch for votes

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
Okanagan offender Curtis Sagmoen allegedly terminated from LNG site in Kitimat
Next story
Climate change cited as reason to deny injunction extension over logging in B.C.

Just Posted

The 500 block of Fraser Street, Lytton (back, right) seen from Main Street, July 9, 2021. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
It’s been 75 days, and Lytton residents are looking for answers

Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School in Lytton — pictured here on July 9, 2021 — survived the fire on June 30, and has reopened with 90 students registered. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Kumsheen School in Lytton reopens with 90 students registered

Campaign signs have dotted the Agassiz-Harrison landscape for weeks ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election. More than 15,000 voters have cast their ballots in advance throughout the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding. (Adam Louis/Observer)
More than 15,000 vote in advance in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon ahead of federal election

Jacob Aie hiding out at the Ashcroft HUB, where he worked this summer in between shifts as a volunteer firefighter. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB)
Above and beyond: Firefighting is a family affair for young Ashcroft volunteer