Trudeau, Morneau, Telford must resign, or trigger an election: Blanchet

Yves-Francois Blanchet says WE controversy demonstrated the Liberal government is no longer trustworthy

The leader of the Bloc Quebecois says if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Katie Telford, the prime minister’s chief of staff, don’t resign, he will try to trigger an election in October.

Yves-Francois Blanchet told reporters today revelations in the WE controversy — as well as new details about a contract for small-business rent relief that went to a company employing Telford’s husband — have demonstrated the Liberal government is no longer trustworthy.

Blanchet says even though the country is still grappling with COVID-19, keeping people in office who are “mismanaging” the government would be more dangerous than sending Canadians to the polls in a pandemic.

He say that’s why he is issuing an ultimatum to Trudeau and Morneau — quit or he will move a motion of non-confidence this fall.

The Bloc leader says he has not yet had discussions with other opposition leaders to see if he would have the necessary support from at least one other party to successfully trigger an election.

Trudeau and Morneau are under investigation by the ethics watchdog for possible conflicts of interest arising from the government’s decision to hand administration of a student grant program to WE Charity.

The Canadian Press

