FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau says Parliament needs to sit to pass expanded COVID-19 benefits

Wage subsidy program has been greatly expanded since it was first approved

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday (April 1) he is asking other federal party leaders to recall Parliament, as he seeks to pass perhaps the biggest aid package in Canada’s history. While Parliament has already approved the $2,000 wage benefit for laid-off workers, the Liberals have greatly expanded the 75 per cent wage subsidy since its approval.

Last Friday (March 27), Trudeau said the wage subsidy program would provide 75 per cent of wages for small business with a payroll of up to $1 million. That was already an update from the $107 billion aid package passed by Parliament, which promised just 10 per cent of wages for small businesses.

On Monday (March 30), Trudeau said the program would expand to all businesses whose revenues have dropped by at least 30 per cent.

While the Liberals have delayed releasing details and costs from the plan, Finance Minister Bill Morneau is expected to announced details following Trudeau’s press conference.

TD Economics has previously estimated that the enhanced subsidy would cost about $25 billion, while RBC separately estimated its value at $28 billion.

The government is also expected to provide more details today on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, a taxable benefit that is to provide $2,000 a month for up to four months for workers who lose their income due to COVID-19.

Trudeau confirmed Wednesday that people cannot apply for the CERB if their employer receives the 75 per cent wage subsidy.

READ MORE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

READ MORE: Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

READ MORE: Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs

More to come.

– With files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cache Creek council makes decision to close pool for 2020 season

Just Posted

Cache Creek council makes decision to close pool for 2020 season

Effects of COVID-19 pandemic and delinquent taxes two factors in decision

COVID-19 case confirmed at Subway restaurant in Cache Creek

Customers who visited the site from March 25 to 27 are asked to self-isolate

Fundraising appeal looks to provide meal vouchers for DTES residents

‘Now of all times is the time to show love’

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moderates digital discussion, Q&A with Interior Health leadership

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

B.C. man sick with COVID-19 calls it a ‘horrible disease’

Tim Green says he has ‘extreme coughing fits every hour’ to clear his lungs

Trudeau says Parliament needs to sit to pass expanded COVID-19 benefits

Wage subsidy program has been greatly expanded since it was first approved

UPDATE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

World COVID-19 update: NATO suspicious of Russian military drills; Cruise ships ordered to stay at sea

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world for Wednesday, April 1

John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

Premier urges everyone to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Most Read