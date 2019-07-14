Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a pancake breakfast in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, July 13, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the only way to get projects like the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion built is by finding compromise between growing the economy and protecting the environment.

Trudeau was speaking at a reception for Liberal Party donors during the Calgary Stampede, where he had fewer public appearances than in past years.

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks to dozens of party faithful in a downtown Calgary cafe.

He says these days a government can’t just dictate where a pipeline will be built like Canada’s first prime minister, John A. Macdonald, did for the railroad.

Earlier in the day Trudeau greeted crowds and served pancakes at a community Stampede breakfast in the riding of Calgary’s only Liberal MP, Kent Hehr.

There, university student Isabelle Reynolds confronted Trudeau over the treatment of Mi’kmaq opponents of a Nova Scotia natural gas project.

Trudeau told her he had been listening to concerns over the project, but Reynolds told reporters afterward she was not satisfied with the prime minister’s response.

A small group of yellow-vest-clad demonstrators held anti-Trudeau signs outside the donor event.

READ MORE: Trudeau meets with Surrey parents to discuss Canada Child Benefit

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms
Next story
Leaked UK memo says Trump axed Iran deal to spite Obama

Just Posted

$4 million federal grant to Lytton group will strengthen fibre optic network

Fibre optic backbone will stretch from Boston Bar to Lillooet

Ashcroft emergency department to close for several hours on July 13

Closure is seventh unexpected one this year

Young Coquitlam author’s third book set during 2017 wildfires

Nathan McTaggart, 13, was in Cache Creek and Ashcroft to share his story

Local principal a finalist in Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education

Colleen Minnabarriet of Desert Sands Community School nominated in District Leadership category

Local News Briefs: The Community Barbecue returns to Ashcroft, and this year there’s a twist

Plus free swimming at the Ashcroft pool, Coqiuhalla lane closures, ‘Arx and Sparks’, and more

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

Marathon votes, high stress work is going to kill someone, say some MPs

Some resort to wearing diapers to help get them through all-night votes

Concerns mount over ‘criminalization’ of detained migrants in Canada

The agency decided all officers working in these centres must be outfitted in protective and defensive equipment

Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks

Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

Xuzhou city police told The Associated Press three Chinese people were also detained in the alleged drug arrests

Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices

Premier John Horgan ordered the inquiry in May when prices at the pump reached $1.70 a litre

Whitecaps’ spiral continues with 3-0 loss to Sporting KC

Vancouver has one win in last 10 MLS games

B.C. artist designs coin for Royal Canadian Mint

“I was quite blown away that I won it.”

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

Most Read