Trumpeter Mountain Fire taken on Aug. 5, 2023 when fire behaviour increased. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Trumpeter Mountain Fire taken on Aug. 5, 2023 when fire behaviour increased. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Trumpeter Mountain fire evacuation order downgraded to alert Aug. 11

‘Fire activity has reduced significantly due to the weather’: fire information officer

An evacuation order for the Trumpeter Mountain fire has been downgraded to an alert Friday, Aug. 11.

The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre said residents can return to the area immediately.

Issued on July 21, the evacuation order impacted two fee-simple properties and one individual, said CRD communications manager Gerald Pinchbeck.

The order covered an area of 14,800 hectares.

“It’s the last of our orders to be downgraded to an alert,” said Pinchbeck.

Pinchbeck noted the latest statistics indicate approximately 134 people were subject to evacuation orders in the CRD so far this season.

Last Saturday, Aug. 5, the Trumpeter fire behaviour increased on the northern portion and an aerial fire suppression team of AT802s and lead bird-dog aircraft were successful in reducing the fires’ intensity late in the afternoon, said fire information officer Isabelle Chenard.

“Sunday and Monday, helicopters worked to bucket water onto hot spots. Fire activity has since reduced significantly with the recent downturn in the weather. Heavy equipment have wrapped up their work on this fire for the time being,” Chenard said.

An evacuation order for the Anahim Peak wildfire wildfire was also downgraded on Thursday, Aug. 10.

“Residents and travellers are asked to remain mindful that fire crews could still be working in the area of the Dean Lake Road and to travel slowly where BC Wildfire vehicles and personnel are working,” Chenard said.

Though the fires of the Kappan Complex have been relatively quiet for the past few days, they all remain active and it is likely that residents will see an increase in smoke as the weather warms up, she added.

Some of the other fires in the Kappan Complex are the Young Creek Fire, Lily Lake Fire and Elbow Lake Fire.

There are 10 fires in total affecting a total of 23,282 hectares.

“There have been no new fires in the area of the Kappan Complex for two weeks,” Chenard said.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, the Ontario incident management team that had been in charge of the Kappan Complex, which the Trumpeter Mountain Fire is part of, left and was replaced by a BC Wildfire Service incident management team.

Anyone wanting CRD information is asked to call the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-259-4977 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

READ MORE: West Chilcotin’s Anahim Peak wildfire evacuation order downgraded to alert

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Service lifts campfire ban in northern B.C.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresCariboo

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Judge rejects class-action lawsuit in Lytton wildfire, suggests amended claim
Next story
Rent hit a new high in July as students prepped for school, buyers sidelined: report

Just Posted

A stop sign that was burned by wildfire is seen, in Lytton, B.C., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The fire-ravaged community of Lytton, B.C., will get $77 million from the federal government to help it rebuild a fire-resistant and energy-efficient community. Two people were killed and much of the centre of the village was destroyed when wildfire ripped through the community almost a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Judge rejects class-action lawsuit in Lytton wildfire, suggests amended claim

Bella Coola RCMP detachment. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Bella Coola RCMP seize drugs, stolen goods during search warrant

The evacuation order for the Trumpeter Mountain Fire was downgraded to an alert Friday, Aug. 11. (BC Wildfire Map image)
Trumpeter Mountain fire evacuation order downgraded to alert Aug. 11

BC Highway Patrol in Smithers made a significant drug seizure on July 13. (RCMP photo)
BC Highway Patrol seizes $250K worth of drugs near Rose Lake