Trumpeter Mountain fire evacuation order downgraded to alert Aug. 11

An evacuation order for the Trumpeter Mountain fire has been downgraded to an alert Friday, Aug. 11.

The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre said residents can return to the area immediately.

Issued on July 21, the evacuation order impacted two fee-simple properties and one individual, said CRD communications manager Gerald Pinchbeck.

The order covered an area of 14,800 hectares.

“It’s the last of our orders to be downgraded to an alert,” said Pinchbeck.

Pinchbeck noted the latest statistics indicate approximately 134 people were subject to evacuation orders in the CRD so far this season.

Last Saturday, Aug. 5, the Trumpeter fire behaviour increased on the northern portion and an aerial fire suppression team of AT802s and lead bird-dog aircraft were successful in reducing the fires’ intensity late in the afternoon, said fire information officer Isabelle Chenard.

“Sunday and Monday, helicopters worked to bucket water onto hot spots. Fire activity has since reduced significantly with the recent downturn in the weather. Heavy equipment have wrapped up their work on this fire for the time being,” Chenard said.

An evacuation order for the Anahim Peak wildfire wildfire was also downgraded on Thursday, Aug. 10.

“Residents and travellers are asked to remain mindful that fire crews could still be working in the area of the Dean Lake Road and to travel slowly where BC Wildfire vehicles and personnel are working,” Chenard said.

Though the fires of the Kappan Complex have been relatively quiet for the past few days, they all remain active and it is likely that residents will see an increase in smoke as the weather warms up, she added.

Some of the other fires in the Kappan Complex are the Young Creek Fire, Lily Lake Fire and Elbow Lake Fire.

There are 10 fires in total affecting a total of 23,282 hectares.

“There have been no new fires in the area of the Kappan Complex for two weeks,” Chenard said.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, the Ontario incident management team that had been in charge of the Kappan Complex, which the Trumpeter Mountain Fire is part of, left and was replaced by a BC Wildfire Service incident management team.

Anyone wanting CRD information is asked to call the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-259-4977 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

