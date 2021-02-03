Map of Spences Bridge showing site of EV charging station (blue marker at top) and a proposed alternative site (beside the Inn at Spences Bridge at bottom). (Photo credit: Google Maps)

Map of Spences Bridge showing site of EV charging station (blue marker at top) and a proposed alternative site (beside the Inn at Spences Bridge at bottom). (Photo credit: Google Maps)

Trustees outline terms to keep charging station in Spences Bridge

If BC Hydro does not meet board’s demands they must remove equipment from current site

The trustees of the Spences Bridge Improvement District (SBID) have sent a letter to BC Hydro, outlining the terms under which they will permit Hydro’s electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station to remain on SBID land near the fire hall:

a) The SBID will levy a $15/day (per site) rental charge to BC Hydro ($5,475 per year) in lieu of property taxes, that will show as a credit on the SBID/BC Hydro street lighting account;

b) BC Hydro will, at their cost, pave the area in front of the fire hall up to and including the charging station site;

c) BC Hydro will paint the parking stalls, erect the appropriate EV parking signage, and erect a chain-link fence around the site to keep out Bighorn sheep; and

d) BC Hydro will, at their cost, build and donate to the SBID two permanent, self-contained public toilets/washrooms on SBID land adjacent to the site, that are complete with flush toilets, heat, and lighting.

The 3,458-word letter, dated Jan. 28, 2021, concludes “BC Hydro must agree to the SBID terms as articulated above and upgrade the current site at 4800 School Street and in return, the SBID will agree to be the ‘Host’. If BC Hydro cannot agree to the SBID terms, then please remove this … equipment from the site immediately.”

However, elsewhere in the letter — signed by SBID board chair Michael Jefferson — it states that “The SBID: Trustees have passed a Motion and advised BC Hydro that on Jan. 15, 2021, the 2016-2021: SBID/TNRD ‘Land Tenancy Agreement’ will expire and will not be renewed by the SBID: Trustees and BC Hydro must remove all of their … equipment and restore the site by Jan. 31, 2021.”

The land where the charging station sits, and the equipment itself, were the subjects of five-year lease and land tenancy agreements, at $1 per year, between BC Hydro, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD), and the SBID. The agreements expired last month.

READ MORE: Time is running out for Spences Bridge EV charging station

Hydro has sought a new 10-year lease for the land and equipment, on the same terms as before, but made directly with the SBID. Hydro has also committed to twinning the site and installing a second fast charging station if such a lease can be obtained.

The trustees have raised several objections, including a lack of washroom facilities at the site and a lack of cleaning and maintenance, and have claimed that the presence of the station could impede access to the nearby fire hall. They have also claimed that the SBID’s letters patent mean that the improvement district has no legal standing to host a charging station.

TNRD Area “I” director Steve Rice has offered to use his discretionary funding to build a single, permanent washroom at the site similar to those found at highway rest stops (i.e. non-flush toilets with toilet paper and hand sanitizer supplied). He has also offered funding to the SBID so that they can have any new lease agreement vetted by lawyers, and has promised the service of local volunteers to keep the site clean.

The letter from the trustees to BC Hydro dismisses these offers, calling the proposed toilet “temporary” and saying that the offers show that BC Hydro “now wants the TNRD to remain a key player in this debacle”. A BC Hydro proposal to have their own crews perform site maintenance and garbage removal, and have the Ministry of Transportation perform winter and summer road maintenance and snow removal, is termed “overly complicated, messy, very bureaucratic, expensive, and is a misuse of public funds and human resources.”

The SBID proposes using the $5,475 annual credit to create “a part-time ‘maintenance position’ for one of our local residents. The duties of which would include the … site garbage pick-up and disposal, washroom/toilet maintenance, snow and debris removal and site security inspections.”

As an alternative to the current site, the SBID has suggested that BC Hydro and the Ministry of Transportation partner to build a rest area and charging station on South Frontage Road, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. They have also suggested approaching the Spences Bridge Community Club to see about them hosting the charging station at Clemes Hall on Highway 8.

“The TNRD [could] use it’s [sic] access to the Federal Gas Tax funds to upgrade the site with ‘Rest Area’ style toilets. This site is adjacent to the ‘Inn at Spences Bridge’ and [a fast charging station] would draw EV drivers to Spences Bridge and enhance their business.”

Since the removal of the bridge across the Thompson River in the centre of the community, those using a charging station located at Clemes Hall who wanted to walk to businesses along the Trans-Canada would have a four kilometre walk along Highways 8 and 1 each way.

“The letter is being discussed internally and we will draft a response,” says Alec Tsang, who is in charge of EV infrastructure planning for BC Hydro. He notes that it is “too early to say” what the response will be.

“We would like to respond to Michael Jefferson and see if there’s some negotiation. If their answer is the same [as outlined in the letter] then there will be an announcement within a few weeks about the future of that station.”

For the time being, electrical service to the charging station looks set to continue. Ron Storie, director of community services for the TNRD, says that the charging station is hooked directly into a Hydro pole at the site, and that they could theoretically flip a switch at any time.

“Contractually we would like to see something from the SBID [to the TNRD] saying get off the site. That letter was directed more to BC Hydro, so we’re waiting to hear explicitly. We would then go back to BC Hydro and notify them.

“Once we receive something from the SBID, that would be an indication that it’s either a go or a no go. It’s an uneasy status quo for the time being.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Spences Bridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Just Posted

Local residents were able to book a passage to India without leaving town, when the Ashcroft HUB hosted a night of Indian cuisine and culture in November 2019. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB)
Business as usual at HUB as district ponders property disposal

‘We want the HUB to continue and for the school district to work with us to make it happen’

The Village of Ashcroft is looking for grant funding to undertake renovations and upgrades estimated at $700,000 at the Ashcroft fire hall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft applies for grant for major upgrades to fire hall

Ashcroft council will apply for an Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program grant… Continue reading

(from l) Coun. Sandra Burrage; Coun. Kim McIlravey; Mayor Susan Swan; CAO Murray Daly; Coun. Christine Rivett at the Clinton council meeting, Jan. 27, 2021. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Clinton council approves borrowing $1.2 million for new public works building

Village does not need to get assent from voters before seeking to borrow full amount needed

The Cache Creek outdoor market (pictured here in 2019) is planning to reopen on the first weekend of May as usual. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek outdoor market plans to open first weekend in May

A decision about whether to cancel or postpone the annual Seedy Saturday event still up in the air

Map of Spences Bridge showing site of EV charging station (blue marker at top) and a proposed alternative site (beside the Inn at Spences Bridge at bottom). (Photo credit: Google Maps)
Trustees outline terms to keep charging station in Spences Bridge

If BC Hydro does not meet board’s demands they must remove equipment from current site

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Rescue crews aided a snowboarder who had ducked the ropes behind the Sky Chair at Cypress Mountain into dangerous avalanche territory on Tuesday night. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk

Tuesday night’s rescue was the SAR team’s second rescue in less than two weeks in the area

Hope Search and Rescue aided in finding a skier near the Coquihalla summit on Monday night. (Contributed)
26 SAR members assist in late-night rescue of skier near Coquihalla Summit

Hope, Chilliwack and Central Fraser Valley SAR dispatched

Alina Durham (left) speaks with media about her missing daughter, Shaelene Bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 on Ballam Road in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Family of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, makes public plea after car found abandoned

Shaelene Keeler Bell was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Chilliwack

Sophie made it through a harrowing situation of three trips to Nanaimo for emergency vet care. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Sophie the pot-gobbling puppy’s problems put in the past

B.C. dog back to her energetic self after eating discarded drugs leads to three trips to the vet

Most Read