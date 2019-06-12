A temperature record more than 120 years old was smashed in Victoria on Tuesday. (File photo)

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

A temperature record more than 120 years old was smashed in Victoria on Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, the daily high temperature at Victoria Harbour reached 28.4 C, nearly seven degrees above the previous record — 21.7 C — set in 1898.

Victoria was one of seven communities across B.C. to see record-breaking temperatures.

Weather records broken on Tuesday:

Clinton: 25.2 C (24.6 C in 2015)

Gibsons: 27.8 C (23 C in 1989)

Pemberton: 33.7 C (32.2 C in 1932)

Sechelt: 27.8 C (24 C in 1982)

Squamish: 30 C (28.8 in 1982)

Victoria Harbour: 28.4 C (21.7 C in 1898)

Whistler: 30.1 C (27.8 C in 1950)

