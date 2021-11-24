Two arrests made after spate of vehicle thefts in Ashcroft and Cache Creek

Residents are advised to take precautions to secure their vehicles

Ashcroft RCMP are advising residents to secure their vehicles after a spate of truck thefts in the area. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

By Cst. Richard Wright

Ashcroft RCMP are recommending that the community take extra steps to secure their vehicles following a recent spate of thefts of trucks.

The month of November has seen a trend of truck thefts in the Ashcroft and Cache Creek communities. All told, Ashcroft RCMP have received five reports of stolen vehicles, two reports of attempted thefts, and have recovered four stolen trucks. During the course of these investigations, two individuals have been arrested in connection with the thefts.

The individuals cannot be named as charges are yet to be approved by Crown, but neither are local residents. Both suspects have been given strict conditions to not be present in the Ashcroft or Cache Creek area.

Ashcroft RCMP are recommending that the community take the following steps to secure their vehicles and property:

– Always lock your vehicle

– Consider using an immobilizing device, such as a steering wheel bar

– Remove all items of value from your vehicle overnight

– Ensure that no property is visible within your vehicle overnight

– Report any suspicious activity to police

“We have arrested two suspects in relation to the recent spike in vehicle thefts,” says Acting Sergeant Cory Lepine, Ashcroft RCMP Detachment Commander, “but there is still a need for us all to take the necessary steps to protect our property.”

The community is asked to report any suspicious activity to Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216 or, in an emergency, dial 9-1-1. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftCache CreekRCMP