B.C. Ferries vessels were called to assist after receiving a call about an overturned pleasure craft in the Strait of Georgia on Sunday afternoon. (Photo submitted)

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

A boat overturned in the Strait of Georgia and needed to be rescued, and two BC Ferries vessels were called to offer assistance.

BC Ferries said in an e-mail that it was notified Sunday at about 4 p.m. “that a 21-foot pleasure craft was taking on water near Halibut Banks” off Sechelt. Both the Queen of Cowichan, sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo, and the Queen of Oak Bay, en route from Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay, were asked to assist, though neither vessel needed to deploy their rescue boats.

A witness said it appeared the Canadian Coast Guard was able to rescue the boaters; the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre could not be reached for comment.

“Both vessels experienced delays as a result of this incident. We thank our customers for their understanding as we participated in this rescue,” noted BC Ferries.

According to a social media post from the ferry corporation, the Queen of Cowichan sailing that was scheduled to leave Departure Bay at 4:50 p.m. won’t sail until about 6 p.m. and the Queen of Oak Bay’s 4:50 p.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay will depart at about 7 p.m.

