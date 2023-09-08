Two drivers killed in Sept. 2 head-on crash on Highway 5 near McLure

One person was sent to hospital with undetermined injuries

Two people were killed, and one injured, in a motor vehicle incident on Highway 5 near McLure on Sept. 2

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, a vehicle travelling south on Highway 5 just south of the Barriere Industrial Park between Louis Creek and McLure was struck by a vehicle travelling in the northbound lane. The vehicle that was travelling north crossed over and hit the southbound vehicle head on, said RCMP.

The driver in the southbound vehicle was killed, while a passenger in the vehicle was transferred to Royal Inland Hospital with undetermined injuries. The lone driver of the northbound vehicle was also killed.

The highway remained closed for four hours in both directions, according to Cpl. Kyle Camalush, detachment commander of the Barriere RCMP. Barriere Fire Rescue and additional first responders attended the scene of the crash, which occurred immediately after the North Thompson Fall Fair parade in which they had just participated.

The incident is still under investigation.

