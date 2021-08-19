Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin, left, and Premier John Horgan leave the chamber at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on April 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin, left, and Premier John Horgan leave the chamber at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on April 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Two Indigenous place names restored on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Wilson Creek to be called ts’ukw’um, and Saltery Bay is now skelhp

The British Columbia government says two English place names on the Sunshine Coast are changing to reflect the language and culture of local Indigenous Peoples.

The Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and the Forests Ministry say in a joint statement they’ve been working with the shíshálh Nation on the changes.

They say the community of Wilson Creek, south of Sechelt, is to be called ts’ukw’um, and the nearby Saltery Bay south of Powell River is now skelhp.

Shíshálh Chief Warren Paull says recognizing the original names of the area has great meaning to the community and it’s one aspect of revitalizing their language.

The province says the names are ancient words and recognizing Indigenous place names is part of the work to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin says in a statement colonial policy and the residential school system tried to extinguish Indigenous language and culture.

“By restoring these ancient place names, we respect and honour the shíshálh Nation’s deep connection with the swiya (land) and to their language.”

Lori Pratt, chair of the Sunshine Coast Regional District, says they celebrate the name changes and support work to restore more shíshálh names in the region.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Restoring Indigenous place names rebuilds relationships to land: University of Victoria scholar

Indigenous

Previous story
Online gift, gear and getaway auction boosts BC fish and wildlife conservation
Next story
Election 2021: Voting rights did not always extend to all Canadians

Just Posted

web
Lynn Perrin to run for Federal NDP in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding

Incumbent Brad Vis has confirmed he is going to run for re-election in the riding of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon. / Submitted Photo
Brad Vis seeks second term in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding

Sign on the ambulance station in Ashcroft, August 2020. The station is one of two dozen in the province that will be staffed 24/7, in a reversal of a decision made in June 2021 that would have seen the station reduced to only eight hours of in-station staffing (and 16 hours of on-call staffing) each day. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft ambulance station to become 24/7 ALPHA station

Canadian Tire has signed an investment agreement with Ashcroft Terminal (pictured), the province’s largest inland port. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Terminal)
Ashcroft Terminal signs investment agreement with Canadian Tire