Two new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Five cases remain linked to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel in Kelowna

Interior Health announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 1, bringing the total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began to 535.

Seventeen cases are active and two people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Five cases remain linked to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel in Kelowna.

The province reported 82 new cases from a record 10,899 tests on Thursday. One new death was also recorded, bringing B.C.’s death toll to 235.

There have been 9,220 cases across the province since the pandemic began — 7,695 of which have recovered.

There are 1,261 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,093 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to a known case.

There are 69 people in hospital with the virus, 19 of whom are in intensive care.

READ MORE: B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

Just Posted

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

Controversy in Spences Bridge over fate of EV charging station

Community members upset over request that BC Hydro meet demands or remove station

Argument abounds at contentious Cache Creek council meeting

Coun. Pittman stripped of deputy mayor appointment following heated exchange

Village of Ashcroft receives award at 2020 UBCM conference

Ashcroft recognized for Excellence in Asset Management for homegrown program

CP Holiday Train will not be pulling into communities this year

Virtual event will take its place, but donations to local food banks will go ahead as usual

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

Two new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Five cases remain linked to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel in Kelowna

Missing mushroom picker in northern B.C. found dead

Witset elder found deceased in Price Creek area more than two weeks after he vanished

BC Greens focus on long-term care reform in first platform promise

Greens have promised to move away from the for-profit care home model

‘It’s a nightmare’: Northern B.C. family desperate after living in hotel for a year

Renae Podgorney says because of a lack of rentals, she’s now applying to rent a one-bedroom unit

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in B.C. farm seizure

Eight puppies, of the 97 animals seized have now died from parvovirus enteritis

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson to stop 24-hour camping in city parks

Ban on ‘unsafe roadside panhandling’ to be enforced

Be prepared and drive safely, say BC RCMP as winter draws closer

Police provide list of ways to stay safe while driving in winter conditions

Most Read