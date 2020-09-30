Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

Interior Health (IH) has announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Currently, there are 21 active cases and those individuals are now in isolation.

One person remains in the hospital. Five cases are linked to the outbreak at Calvary Chapen Kelowna, which was declared on Friday, Sept. 25.

Provincial health officers reported 125 new cases of the virus throughout B.C., with 72 individuals in hospitals.

The new cases bring the total of active infections to 1,284 within the province.

The province said there are no new virus-related deaths.

READ: B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test
Next story
B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

Just Posted

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

Controversy in Spences Bridge over fate of EV charging station

Community members upset over request that BC Hydro meet demands or remove station

Argument abounds at contentious Cache Creek council meeting

Coun. Pittman stripped of deputy mayor appointment following heated exchange

Village of Ashcroft receives award at 2020 UBCM conference

Ashcroft recognized for Excellence in Asset Management for homegrown program

CP Holiday Train will not be pulling into communities this year

Virtual event will take its place, but donations to local food banks will go ahead as usual

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

FINLAYSON: COVID-related job losses concentrated in urban areas… especially Metro Vancouver

The biggest job losses, in absolute terms, have been in Metro Vancouver

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

B.C. VOTES 2020: Businesses now owe $6 billion in deferred tax payments

COVID-19 relief from remittance to province ends with September

Most Read