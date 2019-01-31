Emily Spanton from Canada arrives with her lawyer at court in Paris, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Two Paris police officers guilty of raping Canadian tourist: reports

Local media reports say the two elite anti-gang officers got seven years in prison

Two elite French police officers have reportedly been convicted of gang-raping a Canadian tourist inside Paris police headquarters.

Local media reports say the two anti-gang officers were handed seven years in prison and ordered to pay 20,000 euros in damages.

The victim, Emily Spanton, who agreed to be publicly identified, is the daughter of a Toronto police officer.

She was 34 when the officers raped her after a late-night encounter at a nearby pub in April 2014.

Spanton said she felt she would be safer going to the police station than to her hotel.

The officers, Nicolas Redouane and Antoine Quirin, had denied raping her.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts
Next story
B.C. legislature officers get another week to answer accusations

Just Posted

Highway billboard in Spences Bridge appeals for information in police cold case

Luke Neville disappeared in October 2017, and his family wants to bring him home

Father whose family lost everything in Ashcroft house fire speaks out about event: ‘It’s been devastating for us all’

It’s the second time in three years that the family has lost everything they own

Company donates $275,000 to replace destroyed Loon Lake fire hall

Also donates to food banks, still $80,000 yet to be designated

Doctor Amgad Zake leaving Ashcroft medical practice

Interior Health trying to find locums, replacement

Lytton RCMP files: Highway havoc

A heavy snowfall causes chaos for motorists on the highways around Lytton

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Police arrest man who allegedly crashed truck, stole canoe near Victoria

Man was taken into custody after swimming ashore

B.C. legislature officers get another week to answer accusations

Andrew Wilkinson calls for salary caps, retirement at 75 from unregulated jobs for life

WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff

Fraudsters posing as company representatives are asking for credit card information

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

B.C. police dog helps in arrest of suspect found hiding in bushes

30-year-old woman from Campbell River arrested in Nanaimo

Post-Nanaimo, Andrew Wilkinson talks B.C. Liberal renewal

At least three current MLAs not running in next election

Feds paid on high end for Trans Mountain pipeline, spending watchdog says

he government bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan in August

Organ donation saves record 502 lives last year in B.C.

B.C. has set a new record with 122 deceased donors and 100 living donors.

Most Read