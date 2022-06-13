Police respond to an incident on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Two organizers of a rally set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released soon after by police for being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Police respond to an incident on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Two organizers of a rally set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released soon after by police for being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Two Sikh rally organizers say they were wrongly arrested amid Parliament bomb scare

Men were at remembrance rally for the 1984 massacre of Sikhs in India

Two organizers of a Sikh event set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released after being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.

Manveer Singh, an organizer of a remembrance rally for the 1984 massacre of Sikhs in India, says police arrested him and told him they had “credible information” that he was connected to a serious bomb threat on the Hill.

Parminder Singh, another organizer of the rally, says he was arrested not long afterward by Ottawa police, who told him there was a threat under his name related to a bomb threat of Parliament.

He says after being in custody for a short while, police released him and apologized, adding they arrested him based on wrong information.

Both men say they are worried about the damage done to their reputation as a result of being arrested in connection to the explosives threat.

Ottawa police did not answer questions about the men’s account of events, saying only that the investigation into the matter is now concluded and no charges were laid.

—-

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Police identify persons of interest but no threat as Parliament Hill probe continues

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bomb threatsCanadaParliament HillPolice

Previous story
19 B.C. municipal officers under investigation for misconduct during undercover training
Next story
Cannabis companies call on feds to increase edible THC limits to curb Canada’s illicit market

Just Posted

A flood watch has been issued for the Cariboo Mountains, Quesnel River and Horsefly River and tributaries. (Anna Fait photo)
Cariboo Mountains, Horsefly and Quesnel rivers upgraded to flood watch

A new mountain bike skills park/pumptrack under construction in the Pemberton area. ‘This is a beautiful way to show how a little dirt and some concrete can keep so many people happy and entertained for years to come,’ says Travis Storkan, who hopes to build a skills park in Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Kids’ bike rodeo coming up in Ashcroft on Sunday, June 12

The Clearwater River on June 7 before off the Old North Thompson Highway.
TNRD advises residents to prepare for rising waters

(from l) 2021 Rotary Citizens of the Year Paulet Rice, Al Stott, Marijke Stott, Michaela Aie, Jacob Aie, and Pat Moyer. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Rotary Club of Ashcroft/Cache Creek recognizes Citizens of the Year