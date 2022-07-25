Two Surrey men charged with first-degree murder in Whistler double homicide. (File photo)

2 Surrey men charged with murder in Whistler shooting that killed suspected gangster, friend

Charged with first-degree murder are Gursimran Sahota, 24, and Tanvir Khakh, 20

Two Surrey men have been charged with first-degree murder in the daylight double homicide in Whistler Sunday that saw a known gangster and second man killed.

The men charged are 24-year-old Gursimran Sahota and 20-year-old Tanvir Khakh.

“This act was outrageous and a shock to the visitors and community of Whistler,” said Sgt. David Lee, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Lee said three other people were arrested along with Khakh and Sahota and “the extent of their involvement is still being determined.”

Shortly after noon on Sunday, Sea-to-Sky Whistler RCMP, at about 12:19 p.m. on July 24, responded to shots fired at the Sundial Boutique Hotel in Whistler. Satindera Gill and Meninder Dhaliwal were found dead.

“Both men were known to police. Meninder Dhaliwal was of several individuals identified by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) as posing a significant risk to public safety with connections to gangs,” Lee said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ ALSO: Victims of gang-related daytime shooting in Whistler identified


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

double murderSurreyWhistler

Previous story
Langley killings ‘senseless act of violence’: Farnworth
Next story
LIVE IN MASKWACIS: Pope Francis apologizes, ask for forgiveness for residential school abuse

Just Posted

Many cities across B.C. recorded the hottest days of their histories during the 'heat dome' heatwave that blanketed much of the Pacific Northwest at the end June, 2021. (File photo)
Cooling centre open at Ashcroft HUB as temperatures set to soar

Joel Anstett, with his dog Apollo, shows some of the injuries he suffered while fighting off a bobcat that was attacking Apollo in the back yard of their Ashcroft home on July 20. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Ashcroft man injured protecting dog from back yard bobcat attack

BC Wildfire initial attack crews establish hose moving upwards along a steep slope. (BC Wildfire)
Nohomin Creek wildfire grows to 2,220 hectares, crews work to save heritage park

Crew member scouts for possible contingency lines ahead of the north flank of the fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Crews fighting Nohomin Creek fire near Lytton prepping for incoming hot stretch