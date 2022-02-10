RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Two-vehicle collision near Williams Lake claims life of woman

Road conditions at the time were icy

A head-on collision between a dump truck and small car on Dog Creek Road near Williams Lake claimed the life of a woman Wednesday morning (Feb. 9), say RCMP.

Williams Lake RCMP and emergency services responded to a report of the collision on Dog Creek Road, southwest of the city, at 7:35 a.m.

When police arrive on scene they found a dump truck and a Chev Sprint had collided head on in the 2500 Block of Dog Creek Road.

“The driver and lone occupant of the truck did not appear to be injured. The driver of the car, an adult woman, was extricated from the car and taken to hospital by BC Emergency Medical Services. Sadly the woman did not survive,” noted an RCMP news release.

Staff Sgt Del Byron, Operations NCO Williams Lake RCMP is the investigation is ongoing as police work to determine the causal factors that may have contributed to the crash.

The road conditions at the time were reported to be icy and this may have played a part in the crash, said Byron.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
6 people died per day from B.C.’s toxic drug supply last year
Next story
Why Black Press Media is turning Facebook commenting off on COVID-related stories

Just Posted

Ms M. Marlow and Lytton Fire Chief Jason Phillips (l) with some of the Desert Sands Community School Grade 2/3 students. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Desert Sands students create cards for a great cause

(from l) Interior Savings Credit Union’s Ashcroft Branch Manager Karma Kubbernus with Executive Director Trish Schachtel and Family Support Worker Sherry Anderson of the South Cariboo E. Fry Society. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
E. Fry Society starting new ‘Connect Through Cooking’ program

Gold Country Communities Society is launching a new program designed to encourage people to shop local and support local businesses, artists, artisans, and more. (Photo credit: Hunnies Mercantile)
New ‘shop local’ initiative shows what the region has to offer

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association is holding a third ‘Rebuild Our Range’ raffle to relocate their shotgun range (pictured) to a new site. (Photo credit: South Cariboo Sportsmen Association)
Sportsmen Association holding third ‘Rebuild Our Range’ raffle