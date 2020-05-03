UPDATE: Two children killed in ATV accident in Chilliwack River Valley Sunday

Two adults and one other child escaped side-by-side rollover at Foley Lake

Two children are dead after an ATV accident in the Chilliwack River Valley Sunday afternoon.

CAPTION

“It is with deep sorrow, that we report that the bodies of two children have been recovered from this tragic accident,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said Sunday night, adding that the B.C. Coroners Service is now investigating.

“The Chilliwack RCMP would like to extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those involved in this unthinkable tragedy.”

Earlier in the day, an RCMP dive team was deployed to Foley Lake near Chilliwack Sunday (May 3) to search for two youths lost after an ATV accident.

A small army of emergency responders answered a call just before 1 p.m. after a side-by-side off-road vehicle carrying a family of five ended up in water said to be 4.5 metres deep.

Sgt. Vrolyk said officers, firefighters, paramedics and search and rescue responded.

“Two adults and one child were able to escape.”

At that time, Vrolyk said the B.C. Coroner’s Service had already been deployed to investigate “the potential deaths of two children.”

No further information will be released at this time.

• RELATED: Teenager rescued from vehicle in water-filled ditch in Chilliwack has died

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Foley Lake in the Chilliwack River Valley where a side-by-side vehicle carrying five people went into the water on May 3, 2020 killing two children. (GoogleMaps)

Previous story
Barbers, hairstylists start petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening
Next story
BC Transit reinstates fares, front door loading in June

Just Posted

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in Ashcroft

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

A painting of Ashcroft’s Chinatown is right where it needs to be

The new work depicts, and is hung on the wall of, the historic Wing Wo Lung building

Longtime Cache Creek mayor receives BC Community Achievement Award

John Ranta one of 25 recipients of this year’s award, gievn to recognize dedication to community

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Since mid-March, the country’s largest airline has slashed its flight schedule by more than 90 per cent

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Most Read