UPDATE: Two children killed in ATV accident in Chilliwack River Valley Sunday

Two adults and one other child escaped side-by-side rollover at Foley Lake

Two children are dead after an ATV accident in the Chilliwack River Valley Sunday afternoon.

“It is with deep sorrow, that we report that the bodies of two children have been recovered from this tragic accident,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said Sunday night, adding that the B.C. Coroners Service is now investigating.

“The Chilliwack RCMP would like to extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those involved in this unthinkable tragedy.”

Earlier in the day, an RCMP dive team was deployed to Foley Lake near Chilliwack Sunday (May 3) to search for two youths lost after an ATV accident.

A small army of emergency responders answered a call just before 1 p.m. after a side-by-side off-road vehicle carrying a family of five ended up in water said to be 4.5 metres deep.

Sgt. Vrolyk said officers, firefighters, paramedics and search and rescue responded.

“Two adults and one child were able to escape.”

At that time, Vrolyk said the B.C. Coroner’s Service had already been deployed to investigate “the potential deaths of two children.”

No further information will be released at this time.

