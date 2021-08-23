He does volunteer work with Mission Search and Rescue

Tyler Niles will be running for the People’s Party of Canada in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding.

“My family lives in Mission and I am involved in the community through my volunteer work with Mission Search and Rescue,” explained Niles

He is a heavy duty mechanic and works in the Glen Valley area. He completed his Red Seal in 2017 and has been self employed since 2018.

Niles loves to spend time with his family, play baseball, be surrounded by friends, go hunting, hiking, fishing, and loves exploring the beauty of B.C.

“I’m standing with PPC because I believe we need more people in government willing to stand up for Canadians and bring freedom, fairness, responsibility and respect back to each and every one of us. We need to get a hold of the government’s over spending and gain better management of our natural resources.”

Niles said he believes a People’s Party government can work with all local parties and together to form common sense agreements from common sense policies.

Other candidates declared so far in the MMFC riding are Brad Vis (Conservative), Lynn Perrin (NDP) Geet Grewal (Liberal) and Nicole Bellay (Green).

