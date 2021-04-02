U.S. Capitol Police officers near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

U.S. Capitol police officer, knife-wielding suspect dead after vehicle ramming

An officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade then emerged wielding a knife

A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. It was the second line-of-duty death this year for a department still recovering from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters. The driver stabbed one of the officers, Pittman said. Authorities shot the suspect, who died at a hospital.

“I just ask that the public continue to keep U.S. Capitol Police and their families in your prayers,” Pittman said. “This has been an extremely difficult time for U.S. Capitol Police after the events of Jan. 6 and now the events that have occurred here today.”

Pittman did not identify the slain officer or suspect. Authorities said that there wasn’t an ongoing threat and that the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism, though the Capitol was put on lockdown as a precaution. There was also no immediate connection apparent between Friday’s crash and the Jan. 6 riot.

The crash and shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists loyal to former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Five people died in the Jan. 6 riot, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was among a badly outnumbered force trying to fight off insurrectionists seeking to overturn the election. Authorities installed a tall perimeter fence around the Capitol and for months restricted traffic along the roads closest to the building, but they had begun pulling back some of the emergency measures in recent weeks.

Pittman said the suspect did not appear to have been on the police’s radar. But the attack underscores that the building and campus — and the officers charged with protecting them — remain potential targets for violence.

The officer who died Friday is the seventh Capitol Police member to die in the line of duty in the department’s history. Two officers, one from Capitol Police and another from Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, died by suicide following the Jan. 6 attack.

The security checkpoint is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays, but lawmakers are away on break. The attack occurred about 100 yards (91 metres) from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed.

The suspect had been taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was transported by emergency medical crews.

The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting, and staffers were told they could not enter or exit buildings. Video showed National Guard troops mobilizing near the area of the crash.

Video posted online showed a dark-colored sedan crashed against a vehicle barrier and a police K-9 inspecting the vehicle. Law enforcement and paramedics could be seen caring for at least one unidentified individual.

President Joe Biden had just departed the White House for Camp David when the attack occurred. As customary, he was travelling with a member of the National Security Council Staff who was expected to brief him on the incident.

United States

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives
Next story
Air Canada, Transat call off $190 million deal after European approval denied

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 42 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

16 people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care

Two projects in B.C. focused on protecting fishers have received funding through the Conservation and Economic Stimulus program. (Loney Dickson photo)
Trapping, wildfire impacts focus of two fisher projects in B.C.

A new marten box is being designed to stop fishers being inadvertently trapped

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

One more person has died from the virus, bringing the region’s death toll to 115

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

The site of the EV charging station in Spences Bridge on March 25, 2021. (Photo credit: Joris Ekering)
Electric vehicle charging station removed from Spences Bridge

Move comes after Improvement District and BC Hydro fail to come to agreement about site

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

Lucy Phua was an academic advisor at Thompson Rivers University. She died after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street at University Drive on Nov. 15, 2019. (Facebook)
B.C. man behind wheel in fatal collision gets $2,000 fine, driving restrictions

David Tucker, 43, is to pay a $2,000 fine and go 18 months without driving – except for work and certain errands

Reports say a rising COVID-19 case count in the Vancouver Canucks after test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 more Canucks players test positive for COVID-19: report

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night

B.C. Attorney General David Eby talks during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. applying for stay in court after court rules ICBC tribunal partly unconstitutional

Attorney-General David Eby stands by the government’s plan, which aims to divert minor claims to the tribunal

(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

‘If lung cancer is detected early then treatment outcomes improve enormously,’ says Dr. David Wishart

It’s birthing season for raccoons, and homeowners may want to make sure their attics are well-sealed. (News Bulletin file)
B.C. beware: bandit babies may be moving in

It’s racoon birthing season and homeowners should know what to expect

Surrey Police Service has announced five more hires to its leadership team. (File photo)
Police in B.C. confirm truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired

Information disclosed during hiring process, deemed ‘not a barrier’ by Surrey Police Service

Bernadette Cheung poses for a photograph outside Little Mountain Place, where her grandmother, who passed away, was a resident, in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. An inspection of the long-term care home found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate as the virus spread throughout the facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Staff shortage during B.C.’s deadliest COVID-19 care home outbreak: report

An inspection found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate at Vancouver’s Little Mountain Place

An appeal has been filed in a British Columbia Supreme Court decision that upheld public health orders banning indoor religious services in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. churches to appeal court decision that upheld COVID-19 restrictions

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced Thursday it is asking for a higher court to review the decision

Most Read