U.S. couple ‘devastated’ truck and boat stolen in Williams Lake overnight

Family from Oregon appealing for assistance to help find stolen items

The Ford 350 truck and 25-foot boat were taken from a motel parking lot sometime early Wednesday. Photo submitted

An American couple is devastated after their F350 pickup truck, trailer, boat and personal belongings were stolen from a motel parking lot early Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Williams Lake.

Roberta Jantz of Scio, Oregon said her parents, Kathy and Jim Jantz, were on their way home after a trip to Alaska when they stopped for the night on Tuesday in Williams Lake.

“It is so heartbreaking,” Roberta told the Tribune Wednesday morning. “They are at the Super 8 Motel in Williams Lake. I am trying to reach out and get the word out. I feel so helpless from down here.”

Kathy said they named the boat after their son’s little girl, Charley Ke.

“She is our only granddaughter,” she added.

Roberta said the family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons responsible and/or the return of the stolen property.

“If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the people responsible or the stolen property, please contact local law enforcement or the Williams Lake Tribune,” Roberta said.

“I am beyond devastated for my parents, but hold out hope that the power of people coming together can help them in their time of need. And of course I would be forever grateful for any help or positive thoughts sent their way. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

It was her parents’ first time taking the boat out, Roberta said.

“They were making their way home after being on the boat for the last two months fishing. It was their first real big adventure.”

Kathy said she and Jim live in a small logging and farming community.

Williams Lake RCMP confirmed the truck and 25-foot boat were stolen sometime overnight and are asking anyone with information to contact the detachment at 250-392-6211.



The 2007 North River 25-foot Seahawk Offshore with twin 115 Yamaha motors.

Jim and Kathy Jantz with their granddaughter Charley who they named their boat after. Photo submitted